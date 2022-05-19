ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

MS governor signs ‘Buddy’s Law’

By Mike Suriani
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uj3Mo_0fk5PSKh00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Governor Tate Reeves has signed a measure that will require children who abuse animals to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and treatment.

Thursday at the State Capitol in Jackson, Mississippi, a dog named Buddy was the center of attention as Reeves signed “Buddy’s Law,” a measure sparked by the horrible burns inflicted on the dog by a 12-year-old Tate County boy last April.

Under state law, the 12-year-could not face charges.

Sandy Williams, director of the Tunica Humane Society, was one of the first to see Buddy after he was found badly burned and was outraged to learn a 12-year-old was responsible.

“When it was disclosed that it was a child involved that had set Buddy on fire, that just took it to a whole other level of frustration,” Williams said.

Buddy the Dog leaves the hospital

Supporters of “Buddy’s Law” believe there will be more protection for animals in Mississippi.

“Children who, for whatever reason, cause harm to animals will be guaranteed that they can be evaluated and cared for in a manner which would be necessary to prevent anything like this from happening in the future,” said Dr. Lisa Godfrey from Stateline Animal Clinic.

Buddy’s burns were so horrific he spent 10 months at Mississippi State University’s School of Veterinary Medicine receiving skin grafts and specialized care. Dr. Betsy Swanson became so attached to Buddy that she’s now his foster mom.

Swanson, who was with Buddy in Jackson Thursday, says the dog has beaten the odds and is completely healed.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SMfwY_0fk5PSKh00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yv9BA_0fk5PSKh00

“I think he’s been a very good advocate for his cause, but most of all people have poured their hearts into him,” Swanson said.

“Buddy’s Law” will go into effect July 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Biggest cities in Mississippi 150 years ago

After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Southaven, MS Kroger facing $13K in child labor law penalties

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Grocery chain Kroger in Southaven, Mississippi is facing over $13,000 in fines for hazardous conditions and child labor violations. The Department of Labor said they allowed two minor workers to work in hazardous conditions and another worked more than the allowed time by law. The grocery store is facing a total of […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Atlanta Magazine

A father and daughter consider the past—and the future—on a road trip through the Mississippi Delta

Drive north on Money Road out of Greenwood, Mississippi, and the town gives way in a hurry to cotton and corn, an occasional house set back from the road. Another few miles and the Little Zion M.B. Church appears, white clapboard, gravestones scattered beneath the trees, many of the stones so old the lettering is worn away. Here is the final resting place of fabled bluesman Robert Johnson, littered with mini bottles of bourbon left as tribute. Not much farther down the road, you’ll find the country store where 14-year-old Emmett Till was accused of whistling at a white woman in the summer of 1955. A few days later, he was abducted, beaten, and shot. His mother insisted on an open casket to show the world how he’d suffered at the hands of racists in the South.
GREENWOOD, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandy Williams
Person
Tate Reeves
desotocountynews.com

Corps of Engineers to hold meeting on flood reduction

Photo: A view of DeSoto County along Highway 51 in Horn Lake during what was described as a “normal” spring rain event in 2016. (Courtesy photo) The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will host a public meeting to inform the public and to solicit comments regarding the release of the revised draft Integrated Feasibility Report and Environmental Impact Statement (DIFR-EIS) for the Memphis Metropolitan Stormwater-North DeSoto County Feasibility Study, DeSoto County, Mississippi. The study area lies in the Horn Lake Creek-Nonconnah and Coldwater River basins in DeSoto County, Mississippi. The DIFR-EIS presents potential solutions to reduce damages from flood risk, channel instability, and to improve aquatic habitat in DeSoto County. Study documents can be downloaded from the project website:
WREG

Polls open Tuesday for primary election in Arkansas counties

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark.– Arkansas voters will head to the polls Tuesday for a primary election. Voters trickled into early voting locations in Crittenden County, Arkansas Monday, one in West Memphis and the other in Marion. Voters will choose Democratic and Republican Candidates in federal and statewide races including governor, U.S. Senate seats, and Arkansas Senate […]
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
wtva.com

Tupelo man arrested for embezzlement in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Tupelo is charged with embezzlement in Amory. Antone Neal, 36, was arrested on May 17. Lt. Detective Andy Long said Neal drove a truck for a furniture plant; Long did not identify the plant. Long said the arrest stems from an ongoing investigation...
AMORY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The State Capitol#The Tunica Humane Society#Stateline Animal Clinic
Magnolia State Live

Human remains found, possibly of Mississippi woman missing for nine months

Mississippi officials believe human remains found in west Tupelo belong to a woman who has been missing since August 2021. An official from the Tupelo Police Department confirmed that possible human remains had been found on Old Belden Circle. Police were notified at approximately noon Saturday (May 21) of the find. Members of the Union County Search and Rescue crew that had been conducting follow-up searches of that area for Lori Ann Cockrell, a Tupelo woman who had been missing for nine months.
TUPELO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Court dismisses death row inmate’s execution request

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, May 20, the Mississippi Supreme Court dismissed death row inmate Blayde Grayson’s request for his execution date to be set immediately. Grayson filed the request in December 2021. The request stated that he wished to end all of his appeals and that he wished for his execution date to […]
JACKSON, MS
KARK 4 News

Mississippi police to hold parents accountable for crime

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton said the police department will begin efforts to curb crimes committed by minors in the city. The Yazoo Herald reported parents or other adults will face criminal charges if a minor is found in possession of a gun. Additionally, Hampton said curfews will be […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WREG

With public camping a felony, Tennessee homeless seek refuge

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Miranda Atnip lost her home during the coronavirus pandemic after her boyfriend moved out and she fell behind on bills. Living in a car, the 34-year-old worries every day about getting money for food, finding somewhere to shower, and saving up enough money for an apartment where her three children can […]
Magnolia State Live

‘I want to assure you’: Letters from IHL commissioner shed light on controversial tenure changes at Mississippi universities

A pair of letters sent earlier this month by the Institutions of Higher Learning commissioner shed light on the recent controversial policy changes that faculty fear will make it harder to get and keep tenure at Mississippi universities. Al Rankins, Commissioner of Higher Education. Credit: Contributed by the Institutions of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

WREG

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy