ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Ed Sheeran Welcomes Secret Baby With Wife Cherry Seaborn: We’ve Had ‘Another Baby Girl’

By Sara Whitman
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RPdJq_0fk5PPgW00

Ed Sheeran is now a father of two! He surprised fans on May 19 by announcing on Instagram that he and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed a baby girl into their family. “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl,” he captioned a snapshot of white baby socks on an ombré brown knit blanket. “We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x.” He did not reveal the exact date his new bundle of joy was born or her name.

The British singer, 31, and Cherry, 29, welcomed their first daughter, Lyra, in August 2020. Ed announced the birth news in a similar fashion, taking to Instagram to write a simple note to fans. “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran,” he wrote under a picture of blue and white baby socks over a brown, blue, and green knit blanket. “We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.” That time, fans learned the couple was expecting just weeks before Cherry went into labor.

While Ed and Cherry keep their private life under wraps, Ed has opened up about being a father a few times. In May 2021, he admitted his daughter isn’t his “biggest fan” and “just cries” when he plays her his new songs. However, he did say she enjoys his 2017 hit, “Shape of You. And in November of that year, he gave another update about his precious girl. “She’s great! She’s walking, she’s talking. She’s at my parents’ at the moment and having a good time,” he told Entertainment Tonight with a smile. He also said he thinks her first word was “dad,” but isn’t entirely sure.

Ed and Cherry got married in 2019. They knew each other from Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, Suffolk, but only reconnected in 2015. They started dating after Ed invited her to Taylor Swift‘s 4th of July party, according to Ed’s 2017 interview with PEOPLE. “I went to Taylor’s 4th of July party. I was texting [Cherry], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history,” he recalled.

What a sweet story! Congratulations to the second-time parents.

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Ed Sheeran Announces Birth of Second Child: "Over the Moon to Be a Family of 4"

Ed Sheeran's family just got bigger! On May 19, the musician announced that he and wife Cherry Seaborn had welcomed their second child. "Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl," he wrote on Instagram. "We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4." Sheeran, however, didn't reveal the little one's name.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
OK! Magazine

Who Is Kelly Osbourne's Baby Daddy Sid Wilson? What To Know About Her Musician Boyfriend

On Thursday, May 12, Kelly Osbourne and boyfriend Sid Wilson announced they were expecting their first child together by posting a sonogram on their Instagram pages. The exciting news came as a shock to some fans, as the two have only been dating since January, but the parents-to-be have actually known each other for over two decades!According to reports, the two first met back in 1999, as Wilson's metal band Slipknot was touring with the 37-year-old Fashion Police alum's rockstar dad, Ozzy Osbourne.Wilson, 45, acts as a DJ for the iconic group, though he also plays the piano and keyboard....
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A perfect pair! Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have kept their love life out of the spotlight — but the couple’s low-key relationship still makes fans swoon. The “Shape of You” singer first met Seaborn when they were kids in Sheffield, England, but the pair didn’t start dating until 2015. Sheeran told Us Weekly that […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Cherry Seaborn
HollywoodLife

Rihanna: 1st Photos Of The Singer Out & About 6 Days After Giving Birth

Rihanna dressed down in an oversized sweatshirt and black sweatpants for her first outing since giving birth on May 13. In photos, seen below, Ri is seen heading into the back seat of a black SUV in Los Angeles on May 19, just six days after she welcomed her baby boy. She was spotted with a bodyguard in the pics, with her little one, as well as partner, A$AP Rocky, nowhere in sight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teddysphotos#British#Ello
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Prince Harry Honor Daughter Lili With "Girl Dad" Shirt

Watch: Prince Harry Rocks "Girl Dad" T-Shirt for Daughter Lilibet. Prince Harry is keeping daughter Lili Diana close to his chest—literally. The Duke of Sussex gave a sweet nod to the 11-month-old—who he shares with wife Meghan Markle—while appearing in a promotional video for his not-for-profit sustainable travel organization Travalyst. Also starring Rhys Darby, Dave Fane and Rena Owen, the four-minute clip showed Harry, 37, taking a jog in the woods while wearing a "Girl Dad" shirt.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Mother's Day 2022 was extra special for Gabby Barrett. The 22-year-old country singer announced Sunday that she is expecting her second child with her husband, fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner. Barrett shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she posted a video of her ultrasound. In the post, the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Angelina Jolie's Strict Rules Are Making Daughter Shiloh Want To Attend A College 'As Far Away As Possible,' Claims Insider

It turns out that having an Oscar winner as a mom isn't all it's cracked up to be. According to a Star insider, Angelina Jolie has become increasingly strict over the past several years, and the tight leash she has on her and ex Brad Pitt's kids isn't sitting well with their 15-year-old daughter Shiloh."Shiloh is about to turn 16 but Angelina refuses to let her learn to drive," the insider claimed. "She's also got a really early curfew — her security team has to have her back home at 8 p.m., no exceptions."While the rules would bug any teen, Shiloh is...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Look-A-Like Daughter Apple Stuns In White Gown On Her 18th Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow gushed about her baby girl, Apple, on her 18th birthday! The Oscar winner, 49, took to her Instagram on Saturday, May 14, to share a heartwarming tribute to her look-a-like daughter, whom she shares with her Coldplay lead singer ex Chris Martin. The sweet message included a stunning photo of Apple posing in a mirror as she slayed in a gorgeous white gown. They grow up so fast!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Isabella Rocks ‘Top Gun’ Shirt Rare Outing In London: Photo

Isabella Kidman Cruise is repping her dad! The 29-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman strutted her stuff on Tuesday in London while rocking a Top Gun t-shirt, aka the 1986 action-packed flick that starred her dad. She paired the look with an oversized jean jacket, black jeans, black combat boots and a white baseball cap. The young artist also rocked some dark-colored shades, reminiscent of her father’s Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s, or perhaps the coolest pilot around (the one who’s making a comeback in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick!)
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
191K+
Followers
17K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy