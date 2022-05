BILOXI, Miss — A 2-year-old child drowned in a swimming pool during a family vacation at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi on Sunday afternoon. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told the Sun Herald that the child was taken to Merit Health System in Biloxi where he was pronounced dead. Switzer said that his office would not identify the child, as his office's policy is to not release names in pediatric deaths.

BILOXI, MS ・ 9 HOURS AGO