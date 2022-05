TULSA, Okla. — The PGA Championship is over, but you can still get your PGA swag!. For one day only, all remaining PGA Championship merchandise is 50 percent off on Monday. Get shirts, golf gear and more at the PGA Shop at Southern Hills Country Club from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. No ticket is necessary to get in.

