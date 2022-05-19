Officials break ground on rehab facility on Grimesland

Description: Performs semiskilled work operating solid waste collection and transport equipment, and related work as required. Work is performed under the moderate supervision of the assigned Crew Supervisor and Environmental Services Superintendent. Limited supervision is exercised over assigned personnel. Essential Functions Drives trucks over prescribed routes to collect refuse and trash and to transport it to prescribed disposal areas. Operates a packer truck equipped with a hydraulic mechanism to pack and dump refuse. Operates specialized machinery to facilitate collection of refuse, trash, limbs, leaves, etc. Supervises subordinates crew members; instructs new employees in proper collection methods to ensure efficiency and safety. Participates in cleaning, care and maintenance of equipment; conducts safety checks prior to operating equipment. Operates a variety of motorized equipment to assist other divisions within the department. Performs related tasks as required.

KINSTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO