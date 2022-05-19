Jackson County Sheriff’s Office recovers body at Unity Lake

A Cameron woman was arrested on a pair of felony drug charges Monday morning in Clinton County. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Cameron resident Kelsey J. Swinderman was arrested at 7:34 A.M. on two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, one for an undisclosed narcotic and the other for cocaine, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

CAMERON, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO