Jackson County, MO

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office recovers body at Unity Lake

By Nick Sloan
KCTV 5
 4 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible drowning. Deputies were dispatched this morning after a boat capsized, throwing...

www.kctv5.com

KCTV 5

Grandview man drowns after boat capsizes on Jackson County lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 69-year-old man died in a boating incident on Unity Village Lake #2. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated that 76-year-old Bruce W. Butler was driving a 10-foot boat Thursday about 8:30 a.m., when he stood up. The movement caused the boat to capsize and his passenger, 69-year-old Randall R. Bray, did not resurface.
GRANDVIEW, MO
KCTV 5

