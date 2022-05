Oregon is headed to the final round of stroke play at the NCAA women’s golf Championship and in a strong position for one of the top seeds in match play. The Ducks shot an even par on the day at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. to remain in second place, 19 strokes ahead of eighth place, where the 15-team field will be trimmed following Monday’s final round of stroke play.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO