LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Give blood in Kentucky this summer, and you could win a new car or spend some time in a Caribbean paradise. As part of the Summer Getaway Giveaway — at the Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) and its mobile centers — anyone who donates blood between May 23 and Sept. 10 will be entered to win a 2022 Toyota RAV4.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO