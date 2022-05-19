Fiona Dourif: 'Chucky' character deserves 'a shot at revenge' in Season 2

LOS ANGELES, May 19 (UPI) -- Chucky actor Fiona Dourif said she was hopeful she would return for Season 2 of the series. On Thursday, USA Network and SYFY confirmed Dourif is officially returning for Chucky Season 2.

"I figured Nica would have a shot at revenge," Dourif told UPI in an email. "I was hoping she would. I think Tiffany deserves a reckoning!"

Dourif plays Nica in the films Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky as well as the TV series. Warning: The rest of this story contains spoilers for the Chucky Season 1 finale.

Killer doll Chucky possessed the body of paraplegic Nica and could make her walk. Tired of Chucky, his girlfriend Tiffany (Tilly) amputated both Nica's arms and legs so that Chucky couldn't use them anymore.

"I may have yelped a little and shouted, 'How could you, Don?!!'" Dourif said of Chucky creator Don Mancini.

Dourif said Mancini warned her ahead of sending her the final script for Season 1.

"Don called me, gleeful," she said.

Chucky Season 2 began production in April. Cast members Jennifer Tilly, Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise and Barbara Alyn Woods were previously confirmed to return.

Devon Sawa will also return to Chucky but in a new role. Dourif is the daughter of Chucky voice actor Brad Dourif, who continues to voice the killer doll on the show.

Chucky Season 2 will premiere this fall on both SYFY and USA.