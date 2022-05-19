ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Morgantown buildings being torn down with $500K grant

By Makayla Schindler
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HKMNW_0fk5N6kG00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded the Morgantown Utility Board (MUB) a Brownfield’s Grant.

MUB purchased property a few years ago as a long-term option for adding to the water treatment plant, if and when the day comes. In the meantime, they went through the process of applying three different times for the grant. With the help of the Greenbrier Organization and WVU’s team, the third time was the charm!

The grant will be used to remediate the Dinsmore Tire property where they will tear the two buildings down and clean up environmental issues will be so the property can be used for short-term recreation. The long-term goal is to expand the water treatment plant.

The exact areas to be demolished are 195, 197, and 199 on Don Knotts Boulevard.

Rural WV communities get federal funds for revitalization

JT Straface, Chairman of MUB, began talking about what would’ve happened if they did not receive this grant. He said, “you’re talking about, at a minimum, half a million dollars that we’re receiving from the EPA to do this work. If we didn’t get those grant dollars, we would be using our dollars, our customers’ dollars to do this because it has to be done. And, so, therefore, we’re saving the potential rate increase, by utilizing the grant dollars.”

It is important that MUB received this grant so that they can demolish these buildings and get rid of environmental waste and issues correctly. Neither MUB or the city had the money to complete this project, and they want to use it for future economic growth.

With excitement in the air, Tom Bloom, President of Monongalia County Commission said, “MUB’s got the grant through the city and we’re just excited because it just, every time something happen – good happens in the county, we need the strength of strong cities.. And that’s where Morgantown and the other cities come across. And it’s so important and people always see the negative or talk about the negative, and here we’re gonna show the positive things that we can do.” He also made a comment about this being what happens when working all together with the city and county.

It was also let on by Bloom that this is not the only project happening. “This is just one example of where we are going to take something down and make something better out of it,” he added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Metro News

Parkersburg contracts firm to cleanup homeless encampments

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce said he’s increasingly frustrated with the problems associated with an expanding homeless population in his city. According to Joyce, homeless encampments in the city are creating a major problem with litter and leaving large amounts of garbage on public and private property which needs to be removed.
PARKERSBURG, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

DEP to get input on proposed mine expansion in Westmoreland, Fayette

State environmental regulators will receive input Wednesday from Donegal area residents who may be affected by the expansion of a coal mine along the Westmoreland-Fayette border. The Department of Environmental Protection will hold a virtual informal conference at 6 p.m. May 25 on a request from LCT Energy LP to...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
Metro News

Lawmakers learn what their decision to lift nuclear ban could mean

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.— In March, the Legislature lifted the statewide ban on construction of nuclear power plants. On Sunday, legislators got a look at what they’ve opened the door for. Mike Valore, Westinghouse Nuclear senior director for Advanced Reactor Commercialization, explained their eVinci Micro-Reactor – in development at Waltz...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Lawmakers hear of ‘silent crisis’ impacting EMS

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — State lawmakers heard details of current challenges faced by some EMS organizations during the first interim meeting in Morgantown Sunday. There’s an invisible crisis, Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone said. “They work so hard and put forth so much effort to make sure every emergency is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Torn Down#Urban Construction#Mub#Brownfield#Wvu#Dinsmore Tire
Metro News

Body found in Cheat River in Preston County

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the discovery of a body the Cheat River. The man’s body was discovered in the water Friday near the U.S. Route 50 bridge near Macomber. Police were not able to determine how long the man had been in the water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTV

Morgantown man accused of impersonating WVSP officer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man has been charged after officers said he impersonated a trooper of the West Virginia State Police. A man, later identified as John Chesire, 50, of Morgantown, contacted the WVU Police Department approximately 12 times on January 27th and identified himself as a West Virginia State Trooper, according to a criminal complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Clarksburg Visitors Bureau receives accreditation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Visitors Bureau can now add accreditation to its list of accomplishments. The Visitors Bureau was awarded a plaque on Tuesday from the West Virginia Convention and Visitors Bureau. The accreditation will allow the bureau to use the hotel and motel tax from Clarksburg hotels to fund the organization. “I’m very […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy