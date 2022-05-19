Humanitarian Paul Rusesabagina officially declared 'wrongful detainee'

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot and killed by an officer after she pulled out a knife and refused to drop the weapon when ordered to do so by San Antonio Police. Police were called to the 400 block of Delmar Street at 5:45 p.m. for reports of a cutting in progress. When officers arrived at the location, the homeowner told police he had been assaulted by his on-again, off-again girlfriend, who had pulled out a knife and cut him. The men told officers she appeared to be agitated and aggressive and they suspected she was under the influence of some type of drugs. The homeowner told officers that after he was assaulted, the woman grabbed his rifle before he and his roommate managed to disarm her and force her out the back door. The men told police she then stabbed at the door with her knife.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO