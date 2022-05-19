ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

FOCUS investigates customers’ complaints against a solar company

By John Charlton, Andrea Ash
WHAS 11
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustomers spent thousands, waiting months for solar systems to generate power, some are still waiting. Read the company's response and the full FOCUS investigation. It’s not all sunshine when it comes to solar energy. WHAS11's FOCUS investigative team started looking into one solar power company after joining a...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 1

Eastern Progress

Biggest cities in Kentucky 150 years ago

Compiled a list of the biggest cities in Kentucky 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky Baptist leaders respond to Guidepost investigation report

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Baptist leaders expressed sadness and disappointment at the findings of the exhaustive and scathing 288-page investigative report from Guidepost Solutions over clergy sexual abuse the past two decades that was released Sunday. Todd Gray, executive director-treasurer of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, responded with compassion...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvih.com

More Counties In Yellow On COVID-19 Map

Thirty-two counties in Kentucky are now listed as yellow zones on the COVID-19 metrics map, according to state numbers posted Friday. Six of those counties are Hardin Henderson, Union, Webster, Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties. There were only three counties total last week. The state’s positivity rate is now over nine...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

In Focus: A closer look at the impact of Casey's law in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Earlier this year, Governor Andy Beshear recently signed off on House Bill 362, which is designed to help strengthen Casey's law and people suffering from substance abuse disorders. During this In Focus Kentucky segment, Multimedia journalist Katie Forcade shares why this law matters so much to struggling...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

In Focus: Kentucky lawmaker explains what Casey's Law is and how it works

KENTUCKY — Since it was enacted in 2005, Casey’s Law has helped over 6,000 people with substance abuse disorders across the Commonwealth. Casey’s Law, originally was passed by the state legislature in 2004, and it allows family members of an individual struggling with substance use disorder to lawfully intervene and request court-ordered addiction treatment for their loved one. Casey’s Law is named for Matthew “Casey” Wethington, a Kentuckian who died of a drug overdose at age 23 after his parents unsuccessfully tried to send him to rehab.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Kentucky religious coalition holds Jazz wake for Roe v Wade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice hosted a jazz-themed "wake" for Roe v Wade. The coalition expects the United States Supreme Court to overturn the landmark case sometime in June. The ruling said that the Constitution of the United States protects a pregnant woman's right...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS 11

JIF Recall: Where to look to see if your jar is included

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do you have a recalled JIF jar? Maybe. The J.M. Smucker Company released a list of the impacted jars on its website, JIF's site, and the FDA as well. Peanut butter has been linked to a multistate outbreak of salmonella poisoning. From the FDA's site: J.M....
LEXINGTON, KY
somerset106.com

Senator McConnell Announces Kentucky To Receive Nearly $36 million To Fight Opioid Addiction

U.S. Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell, announced the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will give $35,912,100 to the Commonwealth of Kentucky through the State Opioid response grant Program. Senator McConnell said this program directs resources to states with the highest overdose mortality rates, like Kentucky. He said substance abuse and overdose deaths have spiked dramatically in Kentucky over the past few years, adding new urgency to our fight against opioid addiction. Senator McConnell said he was proud to secure billions of dollars for programs that help combat drug abuse in this year’s government funding bill. He said our fight against substance abuse is far from over, but the grant gives our state the resources to take a positive step in the right direction. To date, McConnell has helped secure more than $350 million to combat drug abuse in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS 11

Smithfield Foods recalls bacon toppings due to possible contamination

NORFOLK, Va. — Smithfield Foods has recalled several bacon topping products due to possibly being contaminated with metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the problem was discovered after a customer complaint reporting metal found in ready-to-eat bacon...
SMITHFIELD, VA
wymt.com

AG’s office: Not currently investigating governor’s office

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky attorney general’s office say they are not currently investigating the governor’s office. They claim that Gov. Andy Beshear mischaracterized the purpose for its recent request for information from his administration. It’s the latest twist in an escalating political feud. Beshear...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

H-2A visa program provides reliable labor for Kentucky farmers

CRESTWOOD, Ky. — Affordable and reliable labor in agriculture has been a crisis even before COVID-19, according to Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. It’s even become a top three agricultural issue nationwide. What You Need To Know. H-2A visa program helps American farmers fill employment gaps by hiring...
CRESTWOOD, KY
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison County moves to next phase of countywide broadband expansion, asks residents for input | News

Madison County announced today they are entering the next phase of the countywide broadband expansion project with a broadband validation survey for deinved residents. In March, the County developed a partnership with All Points Broadband (APB) to assist in identifying each address in Madison County who is currently wired with high speed internet. A field survey was the first phase of the countywide broadband expansion to bring high quality and affordable broadband to every citizen in the county. APB has completed their field survey and is now validating the address data through a Madison Connect Lookup Tool at fiber.allpointsbroadband.com.
MADISON, WI
crestviewhills.com

Crestview Hills Farmers' Market

The City of Crestview Hills is happy to announce the Farmers' Market will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 2718 Dixie Highway, Crestview Hills, KY 41017. The market will operate on Tuesday afternoons from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and run from Memorial Day to Labor Day each year.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY

