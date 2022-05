>Road Restrictions Coming to Cumberland County This Week. (Carlisle, PA) -- Motorists in Cumberland County are advised there will be lane restrictions next week. The traffic changes will affect north and southbound Interstate 81 just south of Exit 57 -- for Route 114 and Mechanicsburg. The restrictions are taking place so the bridges spanning Conodoguinet Creek can be inspected. Also, a crane will be used to inspect the bridges using a crane truck on I-81. Weather permitting, the work will be done from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO