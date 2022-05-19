Cenovus to conduct fire training

A bomb squad was called to the 200 block of Baldwin Avenue Thursday to look at an antique bomb or large bullet. A woman called the Bowling Green Police Division at 5:24 p.m. to report that she was an antique dealer and had either a World War II-era bomb or very large bullet. It had been in storage but she had moved it back to her home and had it in the yard.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO