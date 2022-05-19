Cenovus to conduct fire training

A bomb squad was called to the 200 block of Baldwin Avenue Thursday to look at an antique bomb or large bullet. A woman called the Bowling Green Police Division at 5:24 p.m. to report that she was an antique dealer and had either a World War II-era bomb or very large bullet. It had been in storage but she had moved it back to her home and had it in the yard.
East Elm Street at South Scott Street, Lima — A dog-bite incident was investigated Sunday; the animal remains at large. 1100 block of South Reese Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday. 700 block of Dingledine Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday. 500 block...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is on scene near an elementary school in west Columbus. Prairie Lincoln Elementary School, with the South-Western City Schools, was closed Monday as a precaution because of a SWAT situation that happened earlier in the morning in the area of Darbyhurst Road and Amesbury Way. […]
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Fremont were seen searching the Sandusky River Sunday morning following an accident near State Street Bridge. Fremont Police responded to an accident on the State Street Bridge about 2 a.m. Sunday morning. A 13abc photographer witnessed first responders searching the river on a boat...
Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz, designated Prom Blitz, which ran from April 23rd thru April 24th, April 30th, May 1st, May 7th thru May 8th and May 14th thru May 15th. The blitzes were conducted in conjunction with...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a man was found dead in a burned-out car earlier in the year, Columbus police say a man is facing several charges including murder and arson. Gregory Howard, 34, was identified as the suspect in the January death of Raymond Morris, 38, according to the Columbus Division of Police. On […]
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One juvenile was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Toledo. Toledo Police responded about 1:30 a.m. Sunday to a shooting in the 3600-block of Hoiles Avenue near Hillcrest Avenue. According to police, a juvenile was shot in the back. Police tell 13abc that...
LIMA — The Kiwanis Club of Lima will meet at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 24 at the Milano Café, 2383 Elida Road, Lima. The topic of the meeting will be “pretrial release” and the guest speakers will be Lima Municipal Court Judge Tammie Hursh and Shannon Pugh, Pretrial Services Manager.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Two people died following a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Richland County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a reported crash on Interstate 71 South in Mifflin Township just before 12 a.m. A 2010 Jeep Liberty was traveling north on...
MANSFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young man and woman with Canton addresses are dead in a fiery crash along I-71 near Mansfield Saturday night. The state patrol says 25-year-old Evan Friend and 18-year-old Allison McCort died when their Jeep went from the northbound lanes to the southbound side of the road.
CIRCLEVILLE – Around 11:45 a crash occured in the area of the Dairy Shed on US22 Eastbound the report came in as two motorcycles were down and several people were injured. Accoridng to law enforcement on the scene two people were unconscious and one injured. A helicopter was called in to transport injured to Grant Hosptial.
The search for a 54-year-old Wakeman man who was lost in Lake Erie late last year, has ended. The body of James Muncy was found May 19 by a boater near Vermilion, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. “(Muncy’s) wallet with identification was found on his body,” said...
A Columbus man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Guernsey County Saturday afternoon. It happened in Knox Township on State Route 658 around 2:45pm. The State Highway Patrol said that 70-year-old Mark A. Moody was riding his motorcycle north on 658 when the motorcycle went off the right side of the road, struck a fence post and a tree.
LITHOPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) — A substitute school bus driver was shot with an airsoft gun Friday, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting incident at the intersection of Faulkner Drive and Poe Avenue in Lithopolis Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said. After students exited the bus — driven by […]
LIMA — Area law-enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or people listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides an anonymous tip or information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
WASHINGTON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — 2 News is continuing to learn more about the reported thefts at blue USPS collection boxes. While arrests were made in connection to stolen mail from post offices in Kettering, police are still working to determine if they are connected to thefts at other locations. Michele and Brian Amlin thought […]
Williams County is changing the provider for the alert 86 system. Everyone who wants to continue to receive alerts must sign up again. The County has an emergency notification system that is designed to keep you informed with critical information quickly in a variety of situations, such as severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing persons and public works changes.
(WKBN) — One person has died after a car and a semi-truck crashed on I-76 Westbound Saturday. It happened over Lake Milton at 4:39 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 51.7. Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post is still on scene. The road was closed on the westbound lanes, but one lane is now open as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
