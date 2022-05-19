ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Salvation Army helping combat human trafficking in Conn.

By Jayne Chacko
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Salvation Army hosted a community event Thursday to raise awareness about combatting human trafficking in Connecticut.

The statistics are shocking. In 2021, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) said human trafficking occurred in every county across the state. The victims’ ages ranged from 2 to 18.

Of the 241 victims identified in Connecticut, 86% were female, but the department believes many male victims have not been identified. Nearly two-thirds of the children were living at home with a parent or guardian while they were being trafficked. Online trafficking is one of their greatest concerns, as more kids have been using the internet because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because our kids are posting a lot of information out there,” Licensed Professional Counselor Melissa Garden with the DCF said. “I’m lonely. I’m angry at my parents. I hate school, and traffickers use that to use that opportunity to connect with kids.”

The Salvation Army is providing support to survivors of sex and labor trafficking through the Bloom Initiative from their Hartford, New London and Willimantic locations.

