Volunteers sought for Equestrian Therapy Program

LIMA — Liz Casey of the Crime Prevention Unit shared some thoughts about some new initiatives possible for the Lima City Police Department. The Lima Police Department’s Crime prevention unit is a part of its Community Oriented Policing program. Casey shared that the goal of the various programs...
LIMA — An American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. June 17 at Spartan Stadium, 100 Calumet Avenue, Lima. The Relay for Life is a volunteer-driven, community-based fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Relays are held yearly at multiple locations around the world. To learn more about this relay or to donate, go to https://bit.ly/3Ga8FJL.
LIMA — “The Door of Mercy might be splendidly red,” wrote Sister Mary Wickham in the poem “The Door of Mercy,” and upon it, “You only have to knock once, and you only have to knock lightly.”. Inspired by this poem, a charity event...
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Apollo Career Center will host a charity car show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 26 at 3325 Shawnee Road, Lima. The event will include awards, drawings and raffles, door prizes and concessions. The cost for car entries is $10 each. Admission is free for spectators.
In 2006, Cindy Feltner, a Miami Valley Hospital emergency room nurse who worked the night shift, realized that especially during the winter months there were patients arriving who were unprepared for cold weather. Still others came to the hospital with frostbite. Feltner began stuffing her locker with thermal underwear, socks,...
LIMA — The Kiwanis Club of Lima will meet at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 24 at the Milano Café, 2383 Elida Road, Lima. The topic of the meeting will be “pretrial release” and the guest speakers will be Lima Municipal Court Judge Tammie Hursh and Shannon Pugh, Pretrial Services Manager.
LIMA — The Lima Astronomical Society will hold its free “Summer Viewing Program” starting at 9 p.m. each Friday night in June through September at Schoonover Observatory, Schoonover Park, 670 N. Jefferson St., Lima. The observatory will be open even if skies are cloudy for astronomy programs...
Annica Alvarez smiles with excitement while she takes a turn on a ride at the St. Rose Festival on Sunday afternoon in Lima. The two-day festival came to an end Sunday. See more photos on LimaOhio.com.
BLUFFTON — The Bluffton Arts & Crafts Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at 246 Cherry St., Bluffton. This Bluffton festival is one of the longest standing arts & crafts shows in Ohio, featuring arts and crafts vendors, face painting, food trucks and music. However, this year it has moved to a new location.
More bad news for lovers of butterflies in northwest Ohio. The Butterfly House at Wheeler Farms in Whitehouse will be closed for a third consecutive year. According to the Wheeler family, a strong storm in April shattered the glass ceiling at the popular site and they have been having trouble sourcing the materials to get it back in a condition that would allow them to open.
LIMA — K-Kids is the largest service organization for elementary school students, with more than 1,200 clubs worldwide. Several Kiwanis student clubs, advisers and one club officer in the Lima City Schools have received honors from Kiwanis International. The K-Kids at Freedom, Heritage and Unity elementary schools have been...
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Bob and Connie Sutherland have been in the swimming pool business for 53 years, and it all started from an ad in the newspaper. “They were looking for dealers,” Connie said. “We made an appointment and a salesman came out to the house and we decide to sell pools.”
PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative has awarded scholarships to local area students as part of their Children of Members Scholarship program. Reed Schumacher of Columbus Grove High School and Kiersten Kemper of Ottoville High School will each receive $800 scholarships. Reed lives in Columbus Grove and is the son of Randall and Roxanne Schumacher. He will be attending either University of Toledo or Ohio Northern University, majoring in computer science and computer engineering. Kiersten resides in Cloverdale with her parents, Terry and Kelly Kemper. She wants to major in pharmacy at either the University of Findlay or Ohio Northern University.
LIMA — Following two years of diminished crops due to late spring frosts, this strawberry season is booming with blooming plants. The strawberry picking season in 2021 lasted just three days at JK Orchard and Farm, which began its pick-your-own strawberry business six years ago. Due to good weather, this year’s picking season arrived two weeks early, and co-owner Karen Wince expects it to last three weeks or longer.
LIMA — Lima schools has announced its early release times for its elementary and middle schools. Thursday will be the last day of classes, with students at North Middle School and West Middle School to be released at 1 p.m., students at South Science Technology Magnet to be released at 1:30 p.m., students at Liberty Arts Magnet, Freedom Elementary and Independence Elementary to be released at 1:45 p.m. and students at Heritage Elementary and Unity Elementary to be released at 2 p.m.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People living in Raintree Village Mobile Home Community are wanting something to be done about three abandoned trailers on Walnut Lane. Neighbors said they have been abandoned for years, and have begun causing problems. “When we, my mom and I, first moved here, this park was...
For the last four weeks, COVID cases in Williams and Fulton counties have been above 100 per 100,000 people. Cases in Ohio have now reached the 200 mark, at 269 per 100,00 people. Thirty-eight counties are over 200 per 100,000 and only seven counties are under 100 per 100,000. Williams...
Shelby High School graduated 151 seniors from its halls on Sunday, May 22. Editor's Note: Due to a technical difficulty with a camera halfway through the ceremony, some of the graduation photos were taken on an iPhone.
LIMA — Mary Fetter is celebrating her 100th birthday. A card shower would be appreciated, with cards going to Mary at 2440 Baton Rouge Ave.; Lima, OH 45805, Room 607. Fetter was born May 23, 1922, in Lima. On Oct. 23, she married Tom Fetter, who preceded her in death.
