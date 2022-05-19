Volunteers sought for Equestrian Therapy Program

PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative has awarded scholarships to local area students as part of their Children of Members Scholarship program. Reed Schumacher of Columbus Grove High School and Kiersten Kemper of Ottoville High School will each receive $800 scholarships. Reed lives in Columbus Grove and is the son of Randall and Roxanne Schumacher. He will be attending either University of Toledo or Ohio Northern University, majoring in computer science and computer engineering. Kiersten resides in Cloverdale with her parents, Terry and Kelly Kemper. She wants to major in pharmacy at either the University of Findlay or Ohio Northern University.

PAULDING, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO