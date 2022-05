COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office says it’s been busy the last couple of weeks with reports of several different scam calls. The first involves someone posing as a government agent attempting to stop scammers. The “Cybersecurity for Amazon” scam has resulted in a $21,500 loss in Apple gift cards. The scammer was also able to get all of the victim’s banking information. The second scam involves someone posing as a DEA Agent collecting money. The scammer said they would have the individual arrested and prosecuted if they didn’t get the money. The victim, in this case, was out $15,000.00.

COWLEY COUNTY, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO