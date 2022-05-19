ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bottoms

By Alan Ng
Film Threat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Gregory Sheffer’s short film, West Bottoms, a father attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Larry (Corey Love) has only so many chances left to salvage his father/daughter relationship with Jessica (Katherine Rodriguez). Unfortunately, he refuses to respond to her knock at the door to take him to a doctor’s...

