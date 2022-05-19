West Bottoms

It seems like Liam Payne has some explaining to do. A fan page dedicated to the 28-year-old former One Direction member excitedly shared some pictures it assumed to be Liam snuggling up to his fiancée, Maya Henry, 22 — but they weren’t her. In response to the circulating photos, Maya commented on the post shared by the fan account, confirming that she was not who Liam was holding. “I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now,” she said on May 23. The seemingly upset Maya has since deleted her comment, but the note can be seen in a screenshot here.

