Missouri's AG takes action after Daphne man's moving nightmare
By Andrea Ramey
WPMI
4 days ago
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — PREVIOUSLY: Daphne man's moving horror story and a warning from the BBB. Billy Bowers says a St. Louis, Missouri based moving company held his furniture hostage and forced him to cough up thousands more in cash when he moved to Daphne. There have been a slew of...
A 2-year-old Louisiana boy drowned in a swimming pool at a Mississippi casino resort on Sunday, officials say. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told Mississippi Gulf Coast news sources that the boy drowned in the pool at the Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi. Switzer said the boy was taken to a...
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — An abortion clinic that serves women from all over the U.S. South had its license suspended this weekend under an emergency order from Florida health officials after two women who had undergone procedures at the clinic were hospitalized this year. The state Agency for Health...
The Alabama Legislature’s 2022 regular session ended recently, marking the conclusion of a successful quadrennium that began in 2019. Throughout four regular sessions and numerous special sessions, I am proud to say that my colleagues defended Alabama’s conservative values, fought for hardworking Alabamians in every corner of our great state, and took significant steps to strengthen Alabama’s future and economy.
Robert Rice still doesn’t understand how he ended up inside Bibb Correctional Facility, a prison for men far from the panhandle beach town where he lived while serving in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. In 2018, his 13-month-old daughter died from neglect in south Alabama during his deployment in...
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 2-year-old boy visiting Biloxi’s Margaritaville Resort drowned Sunday at the pool. The child was from Port Allen, Louisiana. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said the boy was taken to Merit Health where he was pronounced dead just after 5pm. There aren’t many details on...
Creating a $2 billion reinsurance fund to help insurance companies pay catastrophic claims is a good idea but it is unclear whether it can significantly ease Florida’s property-insurance crisis. Establishment of that fund to, in essence, provide hard-to-come-by stability for Florida insurance companies, is the hallmark of proposed legislation unveiled late Friday by Republican leaders […]
Reckon is an Advance Local news brand that covers the ways a younger generation is reckoning with America and the issues that inspire them. You can follow their work at ReckonSouth.com and on Instagram. Bridge Alabama, a partnership between Reckon, the Bridge Alliance and Cortico, is a project that engages...
The gator population is out of control. Something has to be done. If we aren't careful these gators are going to take over our waterways. Gators have been showing up in the craziest places. The other day this 11' monster was discovered in a family swimming pool. This was in...
Half Shell Oyster House is set to open its third Birmingham-area location. The Gulfport, Mississippi-based chain famous for its charbroiled oysters will open a new location at the Campus 124 development in Pelham. Campus 124 is a $10 million mixed-use development in Shelby County located at the former Valley Elementary...
LA FAYETTE, Ala. — A federal judge will consider an agreement that could end more than 50 years of federal desegregation oversight in an east Alabama school system. A consent decree between school officials in Chambers County, the government and civil rights attorneys includes construction of a new school and more opportunities for black students in the county of roughly 35,000 people.
For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: 1. North Central Gulf of Mexico: An area of low pressure is located over the north-central Gulf of Mexico about 150 miles south of Pensacola, Florida. This system is producing disorganized thunderstorms and gusty winds across portions of the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama, and over the central and northern Gulf of Mexico. Surface pressures remain high, and strong upper-level winds should prevent significant development before this system moves inland over the central Gulf Coast later tonight or on Monday. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected to continue across portions of the central Gulf Coast and will spread across the southeast U.S. during the next day or so. Additional information on the rainfall and flooding potential can be found in products issued by your local National Weather Service Forecast Office and Excessive Rainfall Outlooks issued by the Weather Prediction Center. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent.
It is all about the beach this summer and this Orange Beach Estate gives you the best of every saltwater fantasy. This massive Ono Harbor Estate is listed by Robert Shallow of Re/Max Paradise. You will enjoy an indulgent lifestyle with luxury at every step. According to the agent, “this...
FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) — There’s been a special delivery to a Wisconsin man thanks to a Mississippi couple’s discovery in Alabama. The Denture Adventure is officially over as owner Randy Williams was reunited with his smile again on Friday, May 19 after losing them while vacationing in Gulf Shores. Aaron and Blaire Welborn found the […]
Next week, Alabama voters will cast their votes for the 2022 Primary Election. While the races for U.S. Senate and Governor are getting most of the media attention, who walks the halls of the State House for the next four years will have just as much, if not more, impact on your life.
The Jackson County Sheriff said that on the night of Wednesday, May 18th, officers responded to reports of an accident involving a pedestrian on Tucker Road in the area of Glendale Road. Upon their arrival, police located the body of 25-year-old Jamie Hamilton lying fatally injured in the roadway. He...
PAW PAW, Mich. (WWMT) – A Michigan homeowner is struggling with sewage overflow and dealing with a backup nightmare that started in May 2021. “I really honestly thought it was kids putting too much paper in the toilet,” homeowner Yvonne Porter said. Porter said a solution to the...
Lew Burdette was checking in to a Hampton Inn in Dothan after a long day of campaigning recently when he spotted man standing in the lobby. Burdette decided to introduce himself. “I had a push card in my pocket and figured that this guy will be from out of town...
