Daphne, AL

Missouri's AG takes action after Daphne man's moving nightmare

By Andrea Ramey
WPMI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — PREVIOUSLY: Daphne man's moving horror story and a warning from the BBB. Billy Bowers says a St. Louis, Missouri based moving company held his furniture hostage and forced him to cough up thousands more in cash when he moved to Daphne. There have been a slew of...

mynbc15.com

