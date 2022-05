Rochester, N.Y. — Police are still hoping new leads will turn up in the cold case of a Macedon woman, who disappeared 28 years ago. 38-year-old Sandra Sollie, who was pregnant at the time of her disappearance, was last seen on May 23, 1994. Her wallet was discovered in a hedge in Rochester, and her dog's tags were found in a trash can at a car wash in Penfield.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO