Henrietta DMV getting new home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Genesee River in downtown Rochester received some necessary maintenance Sunday. City environmental service crews were out on the Andrews Street Bridge this morning removing trees, logs, and other debris from the river.
HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that the missing Henrietta man, Paul Krahenbuhl, and his dog were found safe. Authorities found Paul outside of New York State and he is being returned to his family. Paul had early dementia and stage 4 kidney failure. He went missing Saturday around 11 p.m. The sheriff's office announced on Monday morning that they found him.
Rochester, N.Y. — The city of Rochester made improvements to the Genesee River on Sunday. In a seasonal cleanup, city workers spent much of the day pulling debris and downed trees from the river. Crews were set up at the four main bridge sites in downtown Rochester working away.
Rochester, N.Y. — A warm weather staple returns this week in Rochester. The first event in the popular food truck rodeo will be held at the Rochester Public Market on Wednesday, May 25. The reggae band iGNITE will perform. Attendees are encouraged to carpool, walk, bike, or use public...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul traveled to downtown Rochester Monday morning to join local leaders and MCC administrators for the grand opening of the Finger Lakes Workforce Development Center. The facility aims to develop students for industrial jobs with tech skills of the future, made possible by a $5.4 million grant. The governor […]
Rochester, N.Y. — Dozens of veterans received a warm welcome home at the Greater Rochester International Airport on Sunday. It's described as the trip of a lifetime - 56 veterans from the Rochester area were flown home by Honor Flight Rochester after spending time in Washington, D.C. The group visited historic monuments and memorials to reconnect with fellow services members and reflect together.
Honoring America's fallen heroes is a tradition that started right here in Upstate New York. Memorial Day has been recognized as a national holiday since 1971, when the last Monday in May was designated as the official day the United States would honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation and freedom.
On Election Day in 2019, three-quarters of Rochester voters made themselves clear – they wanted a civilian board to oversee and investigate the police department. The proposition was probably a political stunt – a desire to turn out city voters to bolster the county executive candidacy of Adam Bello, and a move by Mayor Lovely Warren to strengthen community support as she entered a season of political and legal embarrassments.
Chili, N.Y. — The Town of Chili is holding a vigil in memory of Brittanee Drexel. The Chili teen disappeared while on spring break in South Carolina on April 25, 2009. She was 17. Last week, police made an arrest in her case, charging Raymond Moody with rape, kidnapping,...
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed on the northeast side of Rochester. Police say around 12:30 overnight Monday, a 31-year-old man was stabbed on Portland Avenue. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay. No...
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting incident in which two homes were struck by gunfire. One of them was occupied by an adult. The other was vacant. No one was hurt. Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Monday, police responded to the area of Parsells Avenue for...
Rochester, N.Y. — A convicted killer will spend 25 years to life in prison for the murder of a beloved store owner. Alexander Laureano was sentenced Monday for fatally shooting Chernet Tiruneh during an attempted robbery at Chappa Grocery Store on Grand Avenue in 2020. The victim was a...
SAVONA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A New York State Police K-9 unit assisted in the arrest of a wanted criminal on Saturday. Troopers identified a man walking along Lakoma Avenue in the village of Savona as Devin Twist. Known to have several active warrants, troopers approached him. Twist then fled...
A bright blue sky and warm spring air greeted 81 brave volunteers who harnessed up and rappelled down the outside of the iconic Kodak tower as part of the Seneca Waterways Council’s 21 Stories for Scouts event on Friday, May 13. Returning for its thirteenth year, this rite of spring raised over $98,000 for local Scouting outreach programs focused in the City of Rochester.
After the attack in Buffalo officials at tops say they spent the next 24 to 36 hours helping associates process what took place. The president says at that point, the company immediately shifted their focus to survivors and the community. Volunteers have shown up to show their support and help...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Minq Lounge Sunday. Police responded to the report of an active shooter and someone shot at the bar located at 314 West Main Street. When they arrived, they did not find a shooter or anyone shot,...
Rochester, N.Y. — A 45-year-old man is in critical, but stable condition after being shot late Sunday night in Rochester. Police say around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, a man was shot in the upper body near North Clinton Avenue and Avenue A. No arrests have been made and no additional...
