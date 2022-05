The moment Nas Mohamed knew for certain he was gay, he panicked.“I walked into a gay club and I knew I was 100 per cent gay,” he tells The Independent. “I went home and cried, I thought my life is in crisis. I thought I was going to go to hell, my life is damned.“That was the main thing. And then I thought about the risk of anyone finding out. I genuinely feared I would be killed if anyone knew.”Nas, 35 this month, is Qatari. Homosexuality in the Gulf state is illegal. Same-sex relationships are outlawed and carry a punishment...

