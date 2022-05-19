ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Looking to bounce back

Bobrovsky will guard the home goal in Thursday's Game 2 versus...

CBS Sports

Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Solid in limited stint

Rakell notched four goals, nine assists and 48 shots in 19 games with the Penguins this year. Rakell was solid in his brief time in Pittsburgh but was forced to miss most of the playoffs, appearing in just two of the seven games against the Rangers. In those outings, the Swede posted six shots but failed to get himself onto the scoresheet. While the team would likely want to bring Rakell back, the number of big-name players that need new deals could limit the club's ability to offer him a market-value deal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Sits Monday

Daza is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates. Daza will take a seat for the second time in three games and looks as though he'll move into more of a fourth-outfield role following Kris Bryant's return from the injured list over the weekend. After the 28-year-old saw a 12-game hitting streak come to an end in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Mets when he appeared as a late-inning defensive replacement but didn't log a plate appearance, Daza went 0-for-3 with a walk in a starting role during Sunday's 2-0 loss in the series finale.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Placed on IL

The Cardinals placed Carlson on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left hamstring strain. He'll be replaced on the 26-man active roster by Lars Nootbaar, whom the Cardinals recalled from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move. Along with Nootbaar, Corey Dickerson, Juan Yepez and Brendan Donovan are the main candidates to pick up starts at either corner-outfield spot while Carlson and Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) are on the shelf. The timing of the move to the IL is especially disappointing for Carlson, who had rebounded from a wretched April to produce a .314/.351/.486 slash line through his first 20 games of May.
MLB

