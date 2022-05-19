ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Two hits, three RBI in loss

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Stanton went 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks and two additional RBI during Thursday's...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

WATCH: Benches clear in White Sox-Yankees game after confrontation at home plate

Benches cleared during Saturday's Chicago White Sox-New York Yankees game in the Bronx (CHW-NYY GameTracker) following a home-plate confrontation between Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal and Josh Donaldson of the Yankees. Here's a look:. As you see, the benches emptied, but a brawl was avoided. Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson was particularly...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Grand slam in win

LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in Saturday's victory over the White Sox. The 33-year-old launched a grand slam off Dallas Keuchel in the bottom of the second frame, capping off a five-run inning for the Yankees. LeMahieu now has three long balls on the season and the slam ended a 20-game homerless streak for him. After having four doubles over three games between May 10-May 12, he hadn't had an extra-base hit in six games prior to Saturday. LeMahieu has a .267/.349/.400 slash line over 135 at-bats in 2022, which is incredibly similar to his production from last season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Earns win Saturday

Cortes (3-1) earned the win Saturday after he tossed five innings, surrendering three runs on six hits while striking out seven against the White Sox. Cortes gave up a two-out, three-run homer to Jose Abreu in the top of the third frame, accounting for all the damage against him Saturday. After issuing eight walks over his previous two starts, Cortes has now produced back-to-back outings without a free pass. The 27-year-old still owns a masterful 1.80 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 56 strikeouts over 45 innings in eight starts. He tentatively lines up to pitch next Thursday versus the Rays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Being treated for Achilles injury

Manager Aaron Boone said after the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the White Sox that Chapman is receiving treatment for an Achilles injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Chapman entered Sunday's matinee with the score tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning, and he gave up...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Carlos Rodon: Stuck with loss in quality start

Rodon (4-3) took the loss Saturday as the Giants were downed 2-1 by the Padres, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out six. The four free passes were a season high for Rodon, but he still tossed 68 of 100 pitches for strikes in his fifth quality start of the year. The southpaw will take a 3.43 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 62:17 K:BB through 44.2 innings into his next outing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox-Yankees benches clear, Tony La Russa accuses Josh Donaldson of making racist remark to Tim Anderson

The benches cleared during the New York Yankees' 7-5 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. After the game, White Sox manager Tony La Russa accused Josh Donaldson of the Yankees of directing "a racist comment" at Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson. Anderson elaborated, saying Donaldson called him "Jackie," which Anderson interpreted as a reference to Jackie Robinson, the pioneering Hall of Famer who integrated Major League Baseball in 1947:
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Sits Monday

Daza is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates. Daza will take a seat for the second time in three games and looks as though he'll move into more of a fourth-outfield role following Kris Bryant's return from the injured list over the weekend. After the 28-year-old saw a 12-game hitting streak come to an end in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Mets when he appeared as a late-inning defensive replacement but didn't log a plate appearance, Daza went 0-for-3 with a walk in a starting role during Sunday's 2-0 loss in the series finale.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Could be ready for majors

Cabrera struck out 11 batters over six innings Friday for Triple-A Jacksonville, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk. The innings and whiffs were both season highs for the 24-year-old right-hander, and the outing came while Max Meyer (elbow) was on the shelf with ulnar nerve irritation. If the Marlins decide to make a chance in the big-league rotation in the next couple weeks, Cabrera appears to be ready for the assignment.
MIAMI, FL
Giancarlo Stanton
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Exits with illness

Verdugo exited Saturday's game against the Mariners in the top of the second inning due to an illness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Verdugo was replaced defensively in the top of the second inning, as Franchy Cordero shifted to left field while Bobby Dalbec took over at first base. It's not yet clear whether Verdugo's illness is related to COVID-19, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Not starting in matinee

Grichuk isn't starting in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets. Grichuk started in the last four games and went 5-for-16 with a home run, five RBI, a walk and five strikeouts. Yonathan Daza will start in center field and bat seventh during Saturday's matinee.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Diagnosed with contusion

Skubal was diagnosed with a left leg contusion after exiting Friday's game against the Guardians, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports. Skubal was hit by a comebacker at the end of the fifth inning Friday and immediately went to the clubhouse with a trainer after limping off the field. He'll be reevaluated by the Tigers' medical staff Saturday but should tentatively be considered day-to-day. If he's cleared to make his next turn through the rotation, he's projected to face Minnesota on the road Wednesday.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: On base three times Sunday

Stallings went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over Atlanta. The backstop continued a productive stretch that has seen him hit .333 (11-for-33) over his last 11 games (nine starts) with five runs scored and seven RBI. Stallings is having a disappointing season overall, with his .568 OPS being a significant decline from the .705 mark he posted over his final three seasons in Pittsburgh, but the 32-year-old remains Miami's starter behind the plate and still has time to bring his numbers up to their usual level.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Not in Saturday's lineup

Franco (quadriceps) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco tweaked his right quad in the top of the 13th inning Friday, and he'll be held out of the lineup a day later. Whether he's available off the bench is uncertain, but Taylor Walls will shift to shortstop while Harold Ramirez enters the lineup as the designated hitter.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Leaves start with injury

Peralta was removed from Sunday's start against Washington with an apparent right shoulder injury, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. The right-hander gave up two singles and a double to open the fourth inning before gesturing toward the back of his right shoulder and exiting the game. Overall Peralta gave up five runs on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk over three innings, and he'll likely see his record fall to 3-2 with the Brewers facing a significant deficit. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, and he should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Brewers' Adrian Houser: Loses arbitration case

Houser will receive a $2.425 million contract in 2022 after losing his arbitration case with the Brewers, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Houser filed for $3 million in arbitration, but he'll make slightly less than that this season. The right-hander has been somewhat inconsistent early in 2022, posting a 3.22 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 36.1 innings spanning seven starts. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against San Diego on Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Goes on IL with triceps strain

The Padres placed Clevinger on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right triceps strain. The severity of the strain isn't known, but it's not an encouraging diagnosis for a pitcher that underwent Tommy John surgery on the same arm in November 2020. With that in mind, Clevinger could end up spending more than the minimum 15 days on the shelf, as the Padres are likely to ease him back slowly even if the triceps strain proves to be a minor concern. After opening the past week in a bullpen role, MacKenzie Gore will start Sunday's game against the Giants and could effectively replace Clevinger if the Padres opt to maintain a five-man rotation. If the Padres elect to go with a six-man setup, Nick Martinez could also recapture a starting role while Clevinger is out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Suffers quad injury

Franco felt tightness in his right quadriceps while rounding third base in the top of the 13th inning Friday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco didn't slide into home on a close play at the plate, and he revealed after the game that he was dealing with a quad injury. He went 0-for-5 with a walk in the 8-6 loss and said he isn't yet sure whether he'll be available Saturday against Baltimore. If Franco is held out, Taylor Walls or Vidal Brujan would likely fill in at shortstop.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Graham Ashcraft: Returns to minors

Ashcraft returned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Ashcraft was one of four players who joined the Reds for their weekend series in Toronto, replacing a group of players who evidently couldn't cross the border into Canada due to their decision not to vaccinate themselves against COVID-19. Ashcraft got the chance to start Sunday and allowed two runs in 4.1 innings in his MLB debut. He'll return to Louisville for now with the team back on the American side of the border.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Braves' Tyler Thornburg: Designated for assignment

Thornburg was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Monday. Thornburg had been with the team since the start of the season and pitched competently enough in nine relief appearances, posting a 3.86 ERA, though his 21.3 percent strikeout rate and 10.6 percent walk rate were both sub-par. He'll exit the roster to clear space for Dylan Lee, who was recalled in a corresponding move.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Likely set for utility role

Nevin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. With Ryan Mountcastle making his way back from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Nevin's time as a regular in the Baltimore lineup looks to be over. He started each of Baltimore's last 14 games at either a corner-infield or corner-outfield spot, slashing .245/.309/.327 during that stretch. Nevin's ability to play four defensive positions and serve as an option at designated hitter still gives him avenues to playing time when one of the Baltimore regulars need a rest, but he'll likely have to settle for more of a part-time role while the team is back to full strength.
BALTIMORE, MD

