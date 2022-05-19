ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keystone Heights, FL

Send Ben: Local pool company accused of leaving homeowners high and dry

By Ben Becker, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jcj8u_0fk5JVcm00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Blue Oasis Pools & Spas in Keystone Heights is facing numerous complaints.

“You guys have sunk a lot of money into this hole in the ground,” Action News Jax’s Ben Becker said to Carlos and Monique Crummie. “Yes, we have,” replied Monique.

The Crummies wanted a dream pool. Instead, they are living a financial nightmare.

“How frustrating is this?” asked Becker.

“In the beginning, the frustration was boiling,” said Carlos Crummie.

In October 2020, the Crummies hired John Prendergast of Blue Oasis Pools & Spas in Keystone Heights and wrote him two checks, now for a deposit of $6,125 and the other for $21,437, about half of the $68,000 price tag.

But as the months went by, the Crummies got a sinking feeling the job was being abandoned.

“He would tell me a date and then brush me off,” remembers Monique Crummie. “I feel he was taking advantage of me because my husband was deployed at the time.”

Carlos is an active-duty Senior Chief Petty Officer in the Navy, and Monique was a Technical Sergent in the Air Force.

The Crummies mounted an offensive and contacted the Better Business Bureau, which has given Blue Oasis Pools & Spas an F rating with 5 complaints in the past 12 months.

One person wrote that Prendergast “abandoned the installation” of a pool, while another said he did “minimal work.”

In August 2021, the Crummies filed a complaint with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, only to be told, “The matter you described appears to be civil in nature and does not fall within our statutory jurisdiction.” “He’s still doing this with an active license,” says Monique Crummie. " I don’t understand why the State of Florida is not listening to several families complaining about the same company.”

Becker did a deep dive and emailed the DBPR to find out what was going on. He received a statement:

“The department cannot disseminate any information regarding any current or ongoing disciplinary proceeding of a license.” The statement went on to say that “the case has been closed” and that the “allegations either cannot be substantiated or disciplined” per statute.

“They’re really not fulfilling their mission,” says Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson. He is concerned that DBPR allows contractors to continue to work without immediate consequences. “That’s their job to make certain individuals with a license in the State of Florida make sure they abide by the rules of the profession so we as civilians don’t suffer an adverse event.”

Becker went to Prendergast’s listed address but no one answered. Then Becker called and left a message.

Prendergast called Becker back a few hours later and said he’s had trouble finding workers and that Blue Oasis Pools & Spas is out of business, but he assured Becker he would contact the Crummies — even texting Becker and asking for “a good email for them” — but the Crummies say they never heard back.

The Crummies have hired another pool builder to finish the job, but they aren’t finished with Prendergast.

“We had to come up with a plan for this information to get out so people can become beware of John Prendergast and Blue Oasis Pools so they know hey this guy is not going to do the job he’s going to get your money and run off with it,” says Carlos Crummie.

Becker is still working on getting answers for the Crummies and has sent their records to the state attorney’s office for review to determine if criminal charges will be filed.

If you believe a licensed contractor has ever taken your money and run, you can possibly be compensated by filing a claim with the Florida Homeowners Construction Recovery Fund. CLICK HERE for the link.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

Related
Lauren Fox

Hidden vacation gems for Clay County residents within 100 miles

The clear water at Silver Springs State ParkPhoto courtesy of the Silver Springs State Park Facebook page. With summer approaching, many people are looking for vacations that won't break the bank. Luckily for Clay County residents, an exotic (and eco-friendly) vacation is possible without traveling more than 100 miles from home.
News4Jax.com

VYSTAR MEMBERS: Are you sticking with them or leaving?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For 10 days now, VyStar Credit Union has been dealing with an outage of its online and mobile banking. It started with a planned outage that was supposed to be an upgrade for members. A VyStar executive told News4JAX on Friday that there is no timeframe...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Community honors hometown hero killed in Alaska bear attack

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Starke and St. Augustine communities honored a hometown hero a final time before he’s laid to rest Monday. A procession for Sgt. Seth Plant is expected to leave Jacksonville International Airport Monday afternoon and drive through Starke, where Sgt. Plant grew up. The procession will end at the St. Johns Family Funeral Home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Keystone Heights, FL
Government
City
Keystone Heights, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
City
Keystone, FL
Local
Florida Government
Jacksonville Daily Record

Transportation & Logistics: ‘For supply chain companies, Jacksonville and Florida will continue to play unique roles’

The transportation and logistics industry faces seemingly unprecedented demand as supply chains stretch and pull to meet industry and consumer needs. For supply chain companies, Jacksonville and Florida will continue to play unique roles as we seek to address and overcome shippers’ challenges. We serve as partners using data-driven, tailored solutions across the value chain.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

‘We’re the forgotten side of town’: Food deserts in East Gainesville

The west side of Gainesville is occupied by a bounty of big box supermarkets. Publix. Trader Joe’s. Aldi. Whole Foods. Winn-Dixie. Save A Lot. The Fresh Market. But in the cocoon of East Gainesville, divided from the student-populated west side by Main Street, there is only one convenient, accessible grocery store: Walmart Supercenter.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Oasis Pools Spas#Navy
First Coast News

Lightning strike hits home in Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — One of the most dangerous impacts from a thunderstorm is lightning. A neighborhood in Fernandina Beach Saturday found this out firsthand when Vincent Tyler captured this lightning strike out his bedroom window while watching the storm. "I decided to have my phone out the window...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Officials: Florida man allegedly crashed his car into neighbor’s house before reporting it stolen

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man allegedly crashed his car into his neighbor’s house before he reported it stolen, according to authorities. Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says Amador Rodriguez, 20, reported his car stolen from his driveway over the weekend around 2 a.m. on Sunday. He told the deputies that he parked his blue Honda Civic in his driveway around 9 p.m. Saturday. He told them he left it unlocked with his keys and wallet inside the vehicle. The deputies entered the information and reported his car as stolen. During a license plate search, they had a few hits of the vehicle around town Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.
Action News Jax

60 treadmills donated to JFRD

Jacksonville, FL — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was gifted with 60 treadmills, thanks to Orangetheory Fitness. The treadmills are valued at $100,000 and will help first responders maintain their mental and physical health. “Running is one of my favorite past-times for exercise and stress relief,” said Mayor...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV online surplus sales reach $1M

Keith Hampson pulls some old crosswalk signals out of a giant dumpster outside the City of Gainesville’s Resource Recovery Center (RCC). With a little TLC they are usable, he says, and he adds them to a pile of items that will go up for auction as surplus. Hampson has...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Leaders celebrate completion of JAXPORT’s $420 million deepening project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens gathered Monday morning to mark the completion of the Jacksonville Harbor Deepening Project through Blount Island. Federal, state and local elected officials joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District and the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT). STORY: Family sues CDA Technical Institute and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

An SUV crashed into a store in Jacksonville Monday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car crashed into a building Monday night at the corner of Beach Boulevard and University Boulevard. A large hole was left in the window of a Uniform Destination store when an SUV drove into it at about 3:30 a.m. According to witnesses, the SUV was speeding through the intersection, hit a van, then spun the van around as it crashed into a pole beside the building and the SUV went into the building.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Middleburg fire destroys home belonging to family of firefighter

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A mobile home was destroyed by a fire in Middleburg on Sunday. The home belonged to the family of a Clay County firefighter. Clay County Fire Rescue responded to the fire in the 1500 block of Baxley Road at 1:48 p.m. When crews arrived, they found the home with heavy black smoke and fire coming from the roof.
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
97K+
Followers
103K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy