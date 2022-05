COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Religious leaders around Ohio are calling for state leaders to do more to stop tragic hate crimes following the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting. "No one should have to worry about being shot because of the color of their skin at any time, particularly when they’re out taking care of basic household needs grocery shopping," said Reverend Dr. Jack Sullivan Jr., Ohio Council of Churches executive director.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO