Savannah, GA

Circle of Friends fundraiser returns Friday

By Joseph Leonard, Edward Moody
 4 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An annual Savannah tradition returns Friday.

The Circle of Friends fundraiser helps support the Savannah Jazz Festival every year. Proceeds also go toward educational scholarships and the Jazz History Exhibit.

The theme for the concert is “Live Swing Jazz.” The concert kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and runs until 9:30 p.m.

The Circle of Friends is taking place outdoors at the Savannah Station that Friday. For ticket information, click or tap here. For the silent auction, visit here.

Savannah Jazz Executive Director Paula Fogarty stopped by First News at 4 to talk about the Circle of Friend’s Gig. Watch the full interview above.

