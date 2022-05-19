ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Museum of Idaho among recipients of the Esto Perpetua Award

By JOANNA HAYES jhayes@postregister.com
Post Register
 4 days ago

The Idaho State Historical Society is honoring two local residents and the Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls with Esto Perpetua Awards, along with eight other recipients. The Esto Perpetua Awards honor Idaho residents and businesses for their actions in preserving and restoring Idaho’s history and heritage, according to a news...

Post Register

Idaho primary analysis: How did Bonneville Republican Committee-endorsed candidates fare?

Leading up to Tuesday’s primary election, there was much demonstrated effort from the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee to sway voters to what committee leadership viewed as more conservative candidates. Whether it was through the committee’s surveys sent to candidates, monetary donations or “sample ballots” distributed to county residents,...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

US releases environmental study about new Idaho test reactor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials have released an environmental study for a proposed nuclear test reactor to be built in eastern Idaho that backers say is needed to revamp the nation’s fading nuclear power industry by developing safer fuel and power plants. The U.S. Department of Energy...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Potter, Trudy

Trudy H. Potter, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 16, 2022, in Idaho Falls with her family at her side. Trudy was born August 20, 1934, in Saint Anthony, Idaho, to Irus Benjamin Hammond and Lila Nancy Call Hammond. She graduated from South Fremont High School. She also attended Ricks College and Utah State University. On June 17, 1955, she married Gary Dean Potter in the Idaho Falls Temple. Trudy and Gary moved their family to many places around the Western United States where Trudy worked as an elementary teacher and found her love for teaching kindergarten. Trudy and Gary finally moved their family to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Trudy pursued her love of education and purchased Little Peoples Academy. Trudy alongside her two daughters and other dedicated staff blessed thousands of children's lives through their love and attentive care. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served a missionary with her husband at BYU Hawaii. The highlight of Trudy's week was serving as an ordinance worker in the Idaho Falls Temple. She loved golfing, games, pinochle, skiing, spending time with family, and traveling. Trudy is survived by her daughters, Suzann (Brad) Lund of Idaho Falls, ID, and Leisa (Travis) Tolman of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, David B (Karen) Potter of Idaho Falls, ID, Jon Lee (Liatt) Potter of Idaho Falls, ID, and Don W. (Kimberly) Potter of West Jordan, UT; 26 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her son, Elder Gary Ryan Potter; husband, Gary Dean Potter; grandson, Ryan Evans; parents, Irus Benjamin and Lila Nancy Hammond; brothers, Calvin C. Hammond, Jay B. Hammond, and Wayne C. Hammond; and sister, Helen Butikofer. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Idaho Falls Stake Center, 1155 1st Street. The family will visit with extended family and friends Friday evening from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls, and Saturday one hour prior at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Trudy 8/20/1934 - 5/16/2022Potter.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Opinion: Some takeaways from the primary election

Now that the dust has settled from Tuesday’s primary election — or, more specifically, the Republican portion of the primary — let’s go over some of the takeaways. THE TURNOUT — The Idaho Secretary of State’s office reported about 32.8% of registered voters cast ballots in the primaries, the highest number in a midterm primary election since 1994. That’s to be applauded. Turnout rates approached and even passed the 50% mark in a handful of small, rural counties. The state reported 975,532 registered voters — an 18% jump from the 826,491 registered to vote in the 2018 midterm primaries. There were 573,578 registered voters in Idaho for the 1994 midterm primaries, an historic midterm election year which saw a Republican wave roll into Congress.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Opinion: Is the Idaho Fraternal Order of Police a special interest group?

Recently, we have come across comments made in response to news articles and on social media posts where the Idaho Fraternal Order of Police has been dismissively labeled a special interest group that acts only upon self-interest and at the expense of the general public. We have found that many of these accusations are made based upon half-truths and even outright lies and appear driven by a desire to elicit a negative emotional response from the casual observer, usually to support one political agenda or another. As a profession, it is important our perspective is understood, so perhaps a little clarity is in order.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Skyline girls, Blackfoot boys shine at state meet

The Skyline sophomore, sporting big yellow sunglasses, glided around the track with ease on Saturday, sprinting home in the 1,600 4A final at the state championships in another record breaking performance that has become common for Idaho’s top distance runner. Roberts has compiled an impressive resume over her two...
Post Register

Mini 'heatwave' for the Treasure Valley this week, first round of 90 degree temps Thursday

Boise, Idaho (CBS2) — Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected in the Treasure Valley on Monday. This afternoon and evening, limited moisture moving over our northern mountain regions will generate a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Dry weather is expected in the Treasure Valley Monday with temperatures climbing into the low 70's for highs, breezy winds of 10-15 mph are expected. Moisture will clear out of the northern region overnight into Tuesday morning.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Site of Sunday fire was under investigation for animal cruelty, poor conditions

A feedlot that was the site of a fire early Sunday morning was under investigation for animal cruelty and poor living conditions for livestock. Sgt. Bryan Lovell, public information officer for the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed Monday that deputies had been at the site located on Kathleen Street on Friday assisting the Idaho State Department of Agriculture in an investigation of conditions on the property.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
News Break
Politics
Post Register

STATE ROUNDUP: Results from Saturday's state tournaments

Results from Saturday’s state action. Firth (20-6) fell 8-0 in the 2A state championship game to Nampa Christian (28-2) in a game where the Cougars struggled to get anything going offensively. Nampa Christian scored three runs in the first inning then scored three more in the next two innings....
FIRTH, ID
Post Register

Opinion: How to bring back Hispanic voters to the Democrats?

Recent polling shows that Hispanic voters are fleeing the Democratic Party in droves. In some states, there are now actually more Hispanic Republicans than Democrats. So, what's the Democrat Party's solution to this loss of Hispanics? Push for legislation that would protect abortion all the way up to, and in some cases even including, birth.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

