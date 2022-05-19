ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Placed on 10-day IL

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

O'Neill (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. O'Neill...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Goes on bereavement leave

The Cardinals placed Molina (personal) on the bereavement list Monday. St. Louis called up Ivan Herrera from Triple-A Memphis to give the team another option behind the dish, but Andrew Knizner is expected to take over as the No. 1 catcher while the 10-time All-Star is away from the Cardinals. Per MLB rules, Molina won't be eligible to be activated for at least three days after landing on the bereavement list, so he'll miss the Cardinals' two-game series with the Blue Jays at minimum.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: MRI brings good news

The MRI that Matz underwent Sunday revealed nothing overly concerning, though the Cardinals still elected to place him on the 15-day injured list Monday after he was diagnosed with a left shoulder impingement, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak wasn't willing to commit...
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Heads back to bench

Santander will sit Monday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Santander finds himself on the bench for just the third time all season. He owns a 126 wRC+ on the year, the product of a .233/.351/.411 slash line. Trey Mancini will get the start in right field.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: MRI reveals low-grade tear

Cardinals president of baseball operations said Carlson, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, was diagnosed with a Grade 1 to 2 left hamstring tear after undergoing an MRI, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. St. Louis isn't providing a timeline for Carlson's return, but he could...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Absent from start of OTAs

Murray is not present Monday for the start of Arizona's voluntary OTAs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Cardinals won't begin mandatory mini-camp until mid-June, and it looks as though Murray may remain away from the team until then as he continues to angle for a contract extension. Murray, who had his fifth-year option picked up by Arizona in April, has made it clear that he's dissatisfied with his current contract situation, with Jeremy Fowler of ESPN even reporting that the quarterback could be unwilling to suit up Week 1 without a new deal. While no agreement on an extension has been reached, the Cardinals did extend an olive branch to Murray by trading for former Oklahoma teammate Marquise Brown from Baltimore, a move which helps to make up for the fact that DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) will miss the first six games of the season.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Could be ready for majors

Cabrera struck out 11 batters over six innings Friday for Triple-A Jacksonville, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk. The innings and whiffs were both season highs for the 24-year-old right-hander, and the outing came while Max Meyer (elbow) was on the shelf with ulnar nerve irritation. If the Marlins decide to make a chance in the big-league rotation in the next couple weeks, Cabrera appears to be ready for the assignment.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Joins big club

The Cardinals recalled Herrera from Triple-A Memphis on Monday. Herrera is expected to be in store for a short-term stay with the Cardinals, as fellow backstop Yadier Molina (personal) will be away from the team for 3-to-7 days after being placed on the bereavement list. While Molina is inactive, Herrera will serve as the No. 2 catcher behind Andrew Knizner. Herrera, 21, is slashing .310/.405/.493 over 84 plate appearances with Memphis this season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Diagnosed with contusion

Skubal was diagnosed with a left leg contusion after exiting Friday's game against the Guardians, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports. Skubal was hit by a comebacker at the end of the fifth inning Friday and immediately went to the clubhouse with a trainer after limping off the field. He'll be reevaluated by the Tigers' medical staff Saturday but should tentatively be considered day-to-day. If he's cleared to make his next turn through the rotation, he's projected to face Minnesota on the road Wednesday.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nolan Gorman
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Corey Dickerson
Person
Tyler O'neill
CBS Sports

Giants' Carlos Rodon: Stuck with loss in quality start

Rodon (4-3) took the loss Saturday as the Giants were downed 2-1 by the Padres, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out six. The four free passes were a season high for Rodon, but he still tossed 68 of 100 pitches for strikes in his fifth quality start of the year. The southpaw will take a 3.43 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 62:17 K:BB through 44.2 innings into his next outing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Exits with illness

Verdugo exited Saturday's game against the Mariners in the top of the second inning due to an illness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Verdugo was replaced defensively in the top of the second inning, as Franchy Cordero shifted to left field while Bobby Dalbec took over at first base. It's not yet clear whether Verdugo's illness is related to COVID-19, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Bound for minors

The Orioles optioned Nevin to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Nevin saw a streak of 14 consecutive starts come to an end in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Rays, and his opportunities with the big club were expected to become more scarce moving forward following Ryan Mountcastle's return from the 10-day injured list earlier in the weekend. Rather than keeping Nevin around as a luxury bench piece who would typically only start against left-handed pitching, the Orioles will send the 24-year-old back to Norfolk so he can play on a more frequent basis.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Headed back to Triple-A

The Cardinals optioned Liberatore to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Due to a May 17 doubleheader with the Mets, the Cardinals temporarily moved to a six-man rotation, which allowed Liberatore to receive his first call-up to the big leagues earlier in the weekend. He made his MLB debut Saturday, starting in the Cardinals' 5-4 win over the Pirates while allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three in 4.2 innings. Even if he fared better against Pittsburgh, Liberatore likely still would have been headed back to the minors, as the Cardinals will move back to a five-man rotation during the upcoming week. The Cardinals have a doubleheader coming up June 4 in Chicago against the Cubs, so Liberatore could be an option to get called up and make another spot start that day if the St. Louis rotation remains intact prior to the twin bill.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals
CBS Sports

Reds' TJ Friedl: Sent down by Reds

Friedl was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Friedl was called up by the Reds at the beginning of May, and he hit .200 with a triple, three doubles, 10 runs, four RBI and four stolen bases over 17 games during his stint in the majors. However, he'll head back to the minors after Nick Senzel (illness) was reinstated from the injured list Monday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

White Sox-Yankees benches clear, Tony La Russa accuses Josh Donaldson of making racist remark to Tim Anderson

The benches cleared during the New York Yankees' 7-5 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. After the game, White Sox manager Tony La Russa accused Josh Donaldson of the Yankees of directing "a racist comment" at Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson. Anderson elaborated, saying Donaldson called him "Jackie," which Anderson interpreted as a reference to Jackie Robinson, the pioneering Hall of Famer who integrated Major League Baseball in 1947:
CBS Sports

Angels' Archie Bradley: Back in action

Bradley (abdomen) was activated off the injured list Monday. Bradley had been sidelined since late April due to an abdominal strain, but he's ready to go after making a single rehab appearance. He struggled to a 7.27 ERA in eight outings prior to his injury, so the Angels will be hoping for much more from him upon his return.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Earns win Saturday

Cortes (3-1) earned the win Saturday after he tossed five innings, surrendering three runs on six hits while striking out seven against the White Sox. Cortes gave up a two-out, three-run homer to Jose Abreu in the top of the third frame, accounting for all the damage against him Saturday. After issuing eight walks over his previous two starts, Cortes has now produced back-to-back outings without a free pass. The 27-year-old still owns a masterful 1.80 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 56 strikeouts over 45 innings in eight starts. He tentatively lines up to pitch next Thursday versus the Rays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Not in Saturday's lineup

Franco (quadriceps) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco tweaked his right quad in the top of the 13th inning Friday, and he'll be held out of the lineup a day later. Whether he's available off the bench is uncertain, but Taylor Walls will shift to shortstop while Harold Ramirez enters the lineup as the designated hitter.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Jake Reed: Recalled by Mets

Reed was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Reed made his 2022 debut during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, and he allowed no hits and two walks while striking out two in two innings to earn the win. After spending a few days in the minors, the right-hander will rejoin the Mets' bullpen prior to Saturday's twin bill against Colorado.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Contract selected

Aquino's contract was selected by the Reds on Monday. Aquino was sent to the minors when four Reds returned from the restricted list earlier in the day, but he's back again just hours later with TJ Friedl optioned to Triple-A Louisville. He remains an unappealing fantasy option unless he turns things around dramatically at the plate, however, as he's hitting .089/.128/.178 with a 51.1 percent strikeout rate through 16 games.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Likely set for utility role

Nevin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. With Ryan Mountcastle making his way back from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Nevin's time as a regular in the Baltimore lineup looks to be over. He started each of Baltimore's last 14 games at either a corner-infield or corner-outfield spot, slashing .245/.309/.327 during that stretch. Nevin's ability to play four defensive positions and serve as an option at designated hitter still gives him avenues to playing time when one of the Baltimore regulars need a rest, but he'll likely have to settle for more of a part-time role while the team is back to full strength.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy