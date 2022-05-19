Idaho Falls Zoo kids’ summer camp registration now open

Trudy H. Potter, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 16, 2022, in Idaho Falls with her family at her side. Trudy was born August 20, 1934, in Saint Anthony, Idaho, to Irus Benjamin Hammond and Lila Nancy Call Hammond. She graduated from South Fremont High School. She also attended Ricks College and Utah State University. On June 17, 1955, she married Gary Dean Potter in the Idaho Falls Temple. Trudy and Gary moved their family to many places around the Western United States where Trudy worked as an elementary teacher and found her love for teaching kindergarten. Trudy and Gary finally moved their family to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Trudy pursued her love of education and purchased Little Peoples Academy. Trudy alongside her two daughters and other dedicated staff blessed thousands of children's lives through their love and attentive care. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served a missionary with her husband at BYU Hawaii. The highlight of Trudy's week was serving as an ordinance worker in the Idaho Falls Temple. She loved golfing, games, pinochle, skiing, spending time with family, and traveling. Trudy is survived by her daughters, Suzann (Brad) Lund of Idaho Falls, ID, and Leisa (Travis) Tolman of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, David B (Karen) Potter of Idaho Falls, ID, Jon Lee (Liatt) Potter of Idaho Falls, ID, and Don W. (Kimberly) Potter of West Jordan, UT; 26 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her son, Elder Gary Ryan Potter; husband, Gary Dean Potter; grandson, Ryan Evans; parents, Irus Benjamin and Lila Nancy Hammond; brothers, Calvin C. Hammond, Jay B. Hammond, and Wayne C. Hammond; and sister, Helen Butikofer. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Idaho Falls Stake Center, 1155 1st Street. The family will visit with extended family and friends Friday evening from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls, and Saturday one hour prior at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Trudy 8/20/1934 - 5/16/2022Potter.

