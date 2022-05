A woman died Saturday after being injured in a car crash the previous night in Boynton Beach, authorities said. Jennifer Fortin, 29, was in the passenger seat of a 2017 Audi when the driver lost control of the vehicle as it headed west on Woolbright Road at about 10:13 p.m. Friday night, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. According to the incident report, the driver was ...

BOYNTON BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO