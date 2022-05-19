ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ellen DeGeneres: proud of what she, daytime TV show achieved

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01fUMX_0fk5I3LY00

Ellen DeGeneres relishes what her daytime show has given viewers in its nearly two-decade run, a blend of the silly, sometimes earnest and, particularly in the last few years, a respite from hard times.

She's also acknowledges that who she is counts for a lot — a TV host with wide appeal who is lesbian and married — but would like to see the distinction rendered moot.

“It shouldn't be any different than someone who has a talk show who's a heterosexual person. But it does mean something, and I am proud of that. I'm really thankful,” DeGeneres said.

She decided it was time to end “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” after 19 years and, before she dances off the daytime stage, is celebrating with high-profile guests. Among them: Jennifer Lawrence, Mila Kunis and Bruno Mars, with Jennifer Aniston, Billie Eilish and Pink on the Thursday, May 26, finale.

With taping recently concluded, DeGeneres could heed the advice offered by another famous ex-talk show host and her friend, Oprah Winfrey, who's on the episode airing Tuesday. Winfrey suggested to DeGeneres that she take time off.

Will she?

“Define ‘time off’,” DeGeneres said, wryly. She's busy with one of her passions, remodeling houses, and will travel to Rwanda to visit an impressive birthday present from her actor-wife, Portia de Rossi: The recently completed Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund , a sprawling headquarters for the gorilla conservation project named for the late scientist.

DeGeneres has production deals in place and “ideas I want to do,” said the actor and comedian who's been part of movies ("Mr. Wrong," “Finding Dory”) and TV series, including her groundbreaking 1990s sitcom “Ellen,” the first network show with a gay or lesbian lead character.

Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of the media advocacy group GLAAD, saluted DeGeneres' contribution then and now.

Her legacy "is rooted in being one of most influential pioneers in the entertainment industry when it comes to LGBTQ visibility," Ellis said in an email. DeGeneres has invited viewers "to get to know and understand LGBTQ youth, transgender people, and in doing so, she reminded millions of people that our community still faces many challenges and inequalities.”

DeGeneres spoke recently with The Associated Press about why her Daytime Emmy-winning show worked and an encounter she had with giggling young fans, and she reflected on her influence. Remarks have been edited for clarity and length.

———

AP: Oprah said that you'll never have a time like this, referring to your show and its run as “the glory days.” How did that resonate with you?

DeGENERES: I also had glory days on my sitcom, the last few that I really savored and enjoyed. I think you can have many glory days, I hope, because I have. She was right, in a sense, that’ll never happen again. Then I’ll create new ones.

AP: Did you want to make the daytime talk show something it hadn't been before?

DeGENERES: We were ridiculous. Those moments on "The Carol Burnett Show" when Harvey and Tim (Korman and Conway) just lost it and laughed so hard, and just the silliness. And that’s what we did with games, what we did with other segments. We had a really great combination, we had interesting people on and had interesting conversations. Some people were celebrities and some people were spiritual guides. We also helped people who were in need and were doing amazing things. We introduced music. It was a combination of everything. People said the show could have been on at 11:30 at night. I’m just proud that we put so much into every single show — you’d get a little taste of everything in an hour.

AP: Is it satisfying that older and younger viewers find you and your show appealing?

DeGENERES: The other day I pulled over to see if these girls were OK, their bike had gone into a wall and there were three of them on the bike, which was ridiculous. And they were laughing and I was laughing, and I said “Are you OK?” and they said, “Are you Ellen!?!” and they were 11 or 12 years old. I have (viewers) that are grandparents, that are men, that are women. I'm really proud that I was able to reach so many different people with my humor and personality, not a specific demographic. I hope I represent pure fun, because we all God knows need a break right now.

AP: When the show began in 2003, attitudes toward LGBTQ+ people and rights were different, and the issue has flared again. Without making a point of it on the show, you were a gay woman who American viewers could relate to. Was that important?

DeGENERES: It's not until I see that there's so much hatred or discrimination out there, and I realize that I'm on television every single day just being myself (and) that should reach people. I'm really grateful that I became a talk show host, that I get to be myself every single day versus if I would have continued acting, playing different roles all the time. I wouldn't have been able to explore and see myself grow as a person. And, like you said, just by being there hopefully send a message that I'm really no different from anybody else.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Oprah Winfrey Says She 'Literally Did Not Leave the House' for 322 Days Due to COVID

Oprah Winfrey is sharing details on her response to COVID-19, as well as her larger takeaways on what the pandemic has taught her about healthcare inequality in America. "I didn't leave home for 322 days — literally did not leave the house," the television icon, 68, told The Los Angeles Times while discussing her new documentary The Color of Care, which focuses on racial inequities in the healthcare system, in an interview published Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Dr Phil McGraw reveals why he sends Oprah Winfrey ‘Thank You’ letters every year

Dr Phil McGraw has opened up about how grateful he is for his friendship with Oprah Winfrey and revealed why he has continued to send her thank you letters every year.McGraw, 71, discussed his bond with the television host during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, praising Winfrey, 68, for helping him throughout his career.He recalled how their friendship first started when Winfrey was on trial in 1997, after a group of executives at a Texas cattle industry filed a lawsuit against her for making statements about the beef industry that they believed were false. She won...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Sarah Kate Ellis
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear This Bombshell About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding That Just Leaked—So Awkward!

Four years later, and we are still finding out new details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s infamous royal wedding, which took place on May 19th in 2018. The latest allegation, which can be found in Tina Brown’s bombshell new book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil, claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex almost used the wedding as a sort of networking event, and invited A-list celebrities they didn’t even know to their nuptials in order to make high profile friends. Wow!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Ellen#Television
Us Weekly

Viola Davis Responds to ‘Incredibly Hurtful’ Criticism of Michelle Obama Portrayal on Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

Putting it all out there. Viola Davis doesn’t have time for critics — especially when it comes to her portrayal of Michelle Obama on Showtime’s The First Lady. The 56-year-old actress told BBC News in an interview published on Monday, April 25, that it is "incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work." […]
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg shares emotional tribute to co-stars as her break from The View comes to an end

Whoopi Goldberg is finally making her way back to the table on The View after several months of on and off breaks. The star first stepped away from the talk show earlier this year following her problematic comments about the Holocaust, and though she returned after a two week suspension, she left once more for the month of April as she worked on a new project.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Mother's Day 2022 was extra special for Gabby Barrett. The 22-year-old country singer announced Sunday that she is expecting her second child with her husband, fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner. Barrett shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she posted a video of her ultrasound. In the post, the...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

After a C-Section, Hysterectomy, and Lipo, Amy Schumer Just Wants to "Feel Hot"

Comedian and mother Amy Schumer is ready for summer — not with a blanket and an umbrella but with self-love and a hot attitude. Yesterday, she shared an Instagram photo of her posing in lingerie, heels, and sunglasses next to a rack full of dumbbells. The caption says, "C section. Hysterectomy. Lipo. This summer is about letting the love in. Trying to be healthy and strong for myself and my family. I want to feel hot too. In my prime. Let's go. Who's with me?"
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

ABC News

655K+
Followers
154K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy