Special Weather Statement issued for Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Hawkins; Sullivan; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Sullivan County in east Tennessee East central Hawkins County in east Tennessee Northern Washington County in east Tennessee Northeastern Greene County in east Tennessee * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 455 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Surgoinsville, or near Rogersville, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Jonesborough, Gray, Oak Grove, Spurgeon, Colonial Heights, Bluff City, Morril`s Cave and Tri-City Airport. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 5 and 19. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 42 and 64. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GREENE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO