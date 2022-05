Friday we’ll to be on the clearer side through a majority of the day as another cold front sets up to our west. Sunny skies combined with winds getting a boost out of the south thanks to our approaching front will set the stage for a potentially record breaking day temperature wise. Highs are expected to be in the upper 80s and some of us could even hit 90 degrees. The old record for Beckley is 89 and we will be close!

BECKLEY, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO