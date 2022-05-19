ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Perry by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-19 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for New Madrid, Stoddard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 12:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: New Madrid; Stoddard The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central New Madrid County in southeastern Missouri Southeastern Stoddard County in southeastern Missouri * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1248 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Malden, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Risco around 1255 PM CDT. Parma around 100 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Canalou, Sikeston, Morehouse and Matthews. This includes Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 52 and 65. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anderson, Boone, Bracken, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Boone; Bracken; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Campbell; Carroll; Crittenden; Daviess; Franklin; Gallatin; Grant; Grayson; Hancock; Hardin; Harrison; Henderson; Henry; Jefferson; Kenton; Livingston; McLean; Meade; Nelson; Ohio; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Trimble; Union; Webster SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 254 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BOONE BRACKEN BRECKINRIDGE BULLITT CAMPBELL CARROLL CRITTENDEN DAVIESS FRANKLIN GALLATIN GRANT GRAYSON HANCOCK HARDIN HARRISON HENDERSON HENRY JEFFERSON KENTON LIVINGSTON MCLEAN MEADE NELSON OHIO OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON SCOTT SHELBY SPENCER TRIMBLE UNION WEBSTER
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Bartholomew, Blackford, Boone, Brown, Clark, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bartholomew; Blackford; Boone; Brown; Clark; Clay; Crawford; Daviess; Dearborn; Decatur; Delaware; Dubois; Fayette; Floyd; Franklin; Gibson; Grant; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Harrison; Hendricks; Henry; Jackson; Jay; Jefferson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Morgan; Ohio; Orange; Owen; Perry; Pike; Posey; Putnam; Randolph; Ripley; Rush; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Sullivan; Switzerland; Tipton; Union; Vanderburgh; Vigo; Warrick; Washington; Wayne; Wells SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 254 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BARTHOLOMEW BLACKFORD BOONE BROWN CLARK CLAY CRAWFORD DAVIESS DEARBORN DECATUR DELAWARE DUBOIS FAYETTE FLOYD FRANKLIN GIBSON GRANT GREENE HAMILTON HANCOCK HARRISON HENDRICKS HENRY JACKSON JAY JEFFERSON JENNINGS JOHNSON KNOX LAWRENCE MADISON MARION MARTIN MONROE MORGAN OHIO ORANGE OWEN PERRY PIKE POSEY PUTNAM RANDOLPH RIPLEY RUSH SCOTT SHELBY SPENCER SULLIVAN SWITZERLAND TIPTON UNION VANDERBURGH VIGO WARRICK WASHINGTON WAYNE WELLS
ADAMS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy