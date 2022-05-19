ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
23-year-old man dies after drive-by shooting

By Courtney Shaw
 4 days ago
Cleveland police are investigating a fatal drive-by shooting.

Police responded to the 800 block of East 129th Street at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday for a reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head laying on the ground.

He was transported to University Hospital and died the next day.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed the man was walking down the street when a vehicle drove by and shot him.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-623-5464.

Comments / 15

justice
3d ago

he got caught playing the black man's game and lost his life ....it happens alot in those hoods and it will most like happen tonight, what time is post time around sundown or in there after good luck and be safe!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Reply(1)
4
Rachel Cates
3d ago

this is sad can't even walk around anymore. when I was 14 15 and summer time was around I used to walk about with my friends til 2 or 3 in the morning no problem and hang out now a days u can't leave your house once sun down hits. this is horrible we need more police around and under covers too

Reply(1)
4
