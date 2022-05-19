23-year-old man dies after drive-by shooting
Cleveland police are investigating a fatal drive-by shooting.
Police responded to the 800 block of East 129th Street at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday for a reports of shots fired.
When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head laying on the ground.
He was transported to University Hospital and died the next day.
According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed the man was walking down the street when a vehicle drove by and shot him.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-623-5464.
