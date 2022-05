The May primary season again reminded us of the ever-deepening divisive world we live in. About Town, however, would like to take a moment to remind us of what we can accomplish when we all work together. Two examples of such “teamwork” can be found within our Brecksville-Broadview Heights Middle School community, with its annual Kick-It campaign and the parent-led campaign to renovate the school’s aging auditorium.

BRECKSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO