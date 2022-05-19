ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conrad, MT

KSEN/K96 Bozeman Trophy Athlete of the Week

By markdaniels
KSEN AM 1150
KSEN AM 1150
 4 days ago

(Undated) – A number of outstanding performances in local spring sports last weekend as athlete’s bring out their best in District, Divisional and State meets and tournaments. From that we have chosen our KSEN/K96 – Bozeman Trophy Athlete’s of Week following due deliberation. Female Athlete...

ksenam.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSEN AM 1150

MSU to Host Yellowstone National Park Conference in June

BOZEMAN — Montana State University will host the “Conversations on Collecting Yellowstone” conference June 5–8 on campus including events and activities that are free and open to the public. The conference is hosted by the MSU Library and the University of Wyoming Libraries and will explore...
EDUCATION
KSEN AM 1150

MSU Film Grad’s ‘Miracle in Missoula’ premieres May 13

BOZEMAN – Dawson Ahrenstorff has an eye for a good camera angle and a nose for a good story. Those skills have earned the recent Montana State University film graduate a job with one of the top athletics departments in the country as well as an opportunity to premiere his first documentary. His film, “Miracle in Missoula,” debuts at 6 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the Emerson Center for Arts and Culture.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Local Students Nab Medals, Trophy at Science Olympiad

Students from several local schools competed in the annual Science Olympiad on April 15th at Montana State University in Bozeman. Trophies were awarded to the top three teams overall in each division and the top small school team overall in each division. Medals were awarded to the top three participants (or team of participants) for each event.
BOZEMAN, MT
KSEN AM 1150

MSU Will Hold Spring Commencement May 13

BOZEMAN — Montana State University expects more than 2,600 students will receive degrees during MSU's 136th commencement ceremonies, which are set for 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 13. MSU will confer degrees on candidates for graduation for the 2021-2022 academic year. This spring semester, there are expected...
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Sports
City
Conrad, MT
Local
Montana Sports
City
Cut Bank, MT
City
Chester, MT
City
Bozeman, MT
KSEN AM 1150

New Bee species Named After MSU Researcher

BOZEMAN — In 2009, Casey Delphia, a member of the Montana State University research community working on bee ecology and as an associate curator for the Montana Entomology Collection, went on her first-ever overseas specimen collecting trip to the Caribbean island of St. Lucia. Twelve years later, Delphia found out she actually collected a completely new species of sweat bee on that trip.
BOZEMAN, MT
KSEN AM 1150

The Best Of Glacier

It's one of the best books I've come across on Glacier Park! Tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 7:30, you'll have a chance to grab a copy of "The Best of Glacier National Park," beautifully authored by Alan Leftridge. Alan's served as a seasoned naturalist down in Yellowstone Park, & a wilderness ranger over in the Mission Mountains Wilderness. These days, he hangs his hat south of Glacier Park in the Swan River Valley. Where are the coolest places in the park...This "handy guide" has ALL the answers in clear, concise descriptions, with some 132 breathtaking beautiful color photographs & 14 locator maps. Check out the book from Farcountry Press in Helena, at www.farcountrypress.com, & then be the 1st caller in tomorrow morning with the correct answer to my Puff Man Sports Trivia question where the WINNING is only beginning. Let's go to the park, Glacier National Park!
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

MSU Engineering Student Wins Prestigious NSF Fellowship

BOZEMAN — A Montana State University undergraduate has won a prestigious fellowship from the National Science Foundation that will fuel her ongoing research in resilient and sustainable city infrastructure. Abigail Murray, a senior who is double majoring in civil and environmental engineering, was awarded a Graduate Research Fellowship earlier...
BOZEMAN, MT
KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

Shelby, MT
278
Followers
1K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksenam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy