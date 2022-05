Stafford Speedway hosted another round of Stafford Weekly Racing on Friday, May 20th with Open Modified cars on hand for the Call Before You Dig Open 81. Stephen Kopcik took down his first SK Modified® feature win of the 2022 season, while Kevin Gambacorta in the Late Model feature and Rich Hammann in the Limited Late Model feature events were both winners for the second consecutive week. Chris Matthews won a rain shortened SK Light feature for his first SK Light feature win at Stafford since September 5, 2008 and Jason Finkbein scored his very first career feature win at Stafford in a photo finish with Travis Downey that was easily the best finish of the night.

STAFFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO