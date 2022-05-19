ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Fresnos, TX

Sentencing again delayed for convicted Los Fresnos murderer

 4 days ago

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who pleaded guilty to stabbing and killing a man in 2019 will again have to wait to see how long he will be sentenced to prison.

Nelson Orano Santiago, 42, was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday for the October 2019 murder of Miguel Angel Aguilera Orduna, 29. However, the sentencing was rescheduled to June 29.

This is the sixth time the sentencing has been delayed for Santiago, who pleaded guilty to the crime in December 2020.

According to an indictment, Santiago stabbed and killed Aguilera on Oct. 6, 2019. Aguilera was found with lacerations on his arms, shoulder, and neck. Police believe the killing was ordered by Sanchez after she had an argument with Aguilera.

Santiago was arrested ten days after the incident along with Gloria Rueles Sanchez, 31. Sanchez is the mother of Aguilera’s children.

Both suspects initially pleaded not guilty to the murder charges. However, on Dec. 2, 2019, Santiago decided to accept a plea deal and pleaded guilty to murder.

Prosecutors have recommended a sentence of 40 years for Santiago. Each re-setting of the punishment hearing has delayed a determination on whether or not Santiago will receive this sentence.

Sanchez has not changed her plea and is scheduled for trial on Aug. 8. Her trial date is subject to change.

