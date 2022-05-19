Search underway for missing swimmer in Pinellas County, Sheriff’s Office says

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the identity of the missing swimmer. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing swimmer in the John’s Pass area, according to Sgt. Jessica Mackesy, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to 13000 Gulf Blvd. in Madeira Beach around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Mackesy said. When deputies arrived, they were informed that four people had gone swimming in the area.

Two paddleboarders picked up three of the four swimmers, Mackesy said, but the fourth swimmer wasn’t with them. The Sheriff’s Office did not say why the swimmers were picked up by the paddleboarders or if any swimmers were injured.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office’s marine unit are continuing to search for the fourth swimmer, she said.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the identity of the missing swimmer.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.