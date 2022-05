This is a historic moment for the folks at Holladay Distillery in Weston, Missouri, and also a big deal for bourbon enthusiasts alike. Holladay is releasing a bottled-in-bond bourbon, Ben Holladay Missouri Straight Bourbon, for the first time in over 35 years at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, at the distillery. Sales are limited to one bottle per person. Would-be buyers should be early risers.

WESTON, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO