Pocatello, ID

City Creek Road closed for improvements beginning Monday

By the city of Pocatello
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO — City Creek Road will be closed from the top of Lincoln Street (Upper City Creek Trailhead) to Kinport Peak, beginning Monday, May 23. The project is expected to last two weeks. Alternative routes to the top of Kinport Peak include access for vehicles 50” or less...

www.idahostatejournal.com

Idaho State Journal

Local firefighters, residents battle feedlot fire for nearly six hours

Local firefighters battled a blaze at a feedlot for nearly six hours during the early morning hours on Sunday. The Idaho Falls Fire Department around 1:20 a.m. was notified by a bystander of a fire near the area of the Sage Lakes Golf Course and the Broken Bit Arena, about two miles north of Highway 20, exit 310 on the Lewisville Highway, the Idaho Falls Fire Department said in a news release. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Contractor named for $112M 'Flying Y' construction project

POCATELLO — Sundt Construction and its joint venture partner Cannon Builders were recently awarded the Interstate 86 (I-86) and Interstate 15 (I-15) System Interchange reconstruction project for the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) near Pocatello. “We are all extremely excited to have been awarded this major project and team with Cannon,” said Thiago Bezerra, Sundt’s senior project manager. “This is a big step forward for us in this region, and we are looking forward to partnering with ITD to build this significant project in Eastern Idaho.” ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update

Revive @ 5 kicks off the summer concert season on Wednesday! Lookout Credit Union will be sponsoring the evening and hosting Educator's Night. DC Power Band will be live on stage from 5 to 8 p.m. Angel's Tacos and Mighty Dawgs will have delicious food available. And, Pocatello High School will be holding a ribbon cutting with the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce at 6 p.m. to relight the historic Indian Head Neon Sign across the street from the Pavilion.
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Madison County authorities investigating body found in the Snake River

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Madison County Sheriff's Office located a body in the Snake River, Friday morning. Very few details are available as of Friday evening. The Sheriff's Office says, the body of a deceased person was found around 9 a.m., in the Cartier Slough area of the Snake River. "The individual will The post Madison County authorities investigating body found in the Snake River appeared first on Local News 8.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Crews battling house fire in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Crews are battling a house fire on Juniper Drive near the intersection with 17th Street. Idaho Falls firefighters were called to the fire around 4:45 p.m. The Idaho Falls Police Department has one westbound lane closed on 17th Street in the area. Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Site of Sunday feedlot fire was under investigation for animal cruelty, poor conditions

A feedlot that was the site of a fire early Sunday morning was under investigation for animal cruelty and poor living conditions for livestock. Sgt. Bryan Lovell, public information officer for the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, confirmed Monday that deputies had been at the site located on Kathleen Street on Friday assisting the Idaho State Department of Agriculture in an investigation of conditions on the property. Chanel Tewalt, deputy director...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Boys & Girls Club of the Portneuf Valley reaches $200K funding goal

POCATELLO — The Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley announced Monday that it exceeded a goal set late last year to raise $200,000 by the first of May. All said, the organization raised $204,135. “We’re thrilled and so very grateful to our community for seeing the need and supporting our efforts in bringing the Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley to our area,” said Jean Haneke, who chairs the steering committee behind this effort. “By spreading awareness and our great opportunity to receive...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Forest Service#Forest Road#Parks And Recreation#Gravel Road#Kinport Peak#Atv#The Us Forest Service#Usfs#State#The Forest Service
Idaho State Journal

David Cousin appointed to serve as Caribou County magistrate judge

On May 20, 2022, the Sixth District Magistrates Commission convened and appointed David W. Cousin to serve as a Caribou County magistrate judge. Mr. Cousin will succeed the Honorable David R. Kress, who will leave the bench June 30, 2022. Mr. Cousin received his bachelor’s degree from Adams State and his law degree from University of Utah College of Law. Since 2016, he has been a Bingham County Deputy Prosecuting...
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Interstate 15 southbound temporarily shut down in Southeast Idaho after wreck caused by severe winds

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred Thursday at approximately 4:15 p.m. south of Downey. A 21-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2014 Ram pickup, pulling a 28 foot Wells Cargo trailer southbound on Interstate 15, near milepost 29. Severe crosswinds blew the empty trailer over, then the pickup and trailer jack-knifed. ...
DOWNEY, ID
ABC4

Five-vehicle crash creates standstill traffic on I-15 in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A multi-vehicle crash is blocking lanes along I-15 in Weber County on Thursday morning. The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says the incident happened along the northbound lanes of I-15 near milepost 340. The crash is located near 4400 S in Riverdale. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says there was an […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Semi crashes in Idaho-Utah border town extending string of truck wrecks at infamous T-intersection

GARDEN CITY, Utah — A semi crashed in this town near the Idaho-Utah border on Tuesday after failing to negotiate the T-intersection at U.S. Highway 89 and Bear Lake Boulevard. Around 6 a.m. Tuesday the semi was headed out of Logan Canyon toward Garden City. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley, the driver said his brakes were functioning fine near the runaway truck ramp — a $3.4 million cable system located roughly a mile from the intersection — but turned “spongy and soft”...
GARDEN CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello City Council meeting ends abruptly after two council members walk out over lack of discussion about financial reports

The Pocatello City Council meeting on Thursday evening ended abruptly just minutes in after two council members walked out in frustration. Council members Claudia Ortega and Roger Bray both walked out of the meeting at City Hall because they said the council dismissed their request to remove items concerning recent city financial reports from the consent agenda. Bray and Ortega wanted those items removed from the consent agenda so the...
POCATELLO, ID
kjzz.com

Sheriff: Drowning victim found in Ogden River Hot Springs

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to drowning in Ogden Canyon on Friday. Weber County Sheriff's deputies and search and rescue crews were at the scene near the Ogden River Hot Springs near the mouth of the canyon, where officials say a woman died earlier in the morning.
OGDEN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Reclaim Idaho cofounder discusses Quality Education Act in Idaho Falls

For Reclaim Idaho Cofounder Luke Mayville, the Quality Education Act is an opportunity for Idahoans to support the people that potentially make the greatest impact to a child, teachers, like his third-grade teacher Betty Collins at Sagle Elementary School in Lake Pend Oreille District 84 did for him. Mayville shared his story of Collins on Thursday to Idaho Falls residents at a City Club of Idaho Falls forum about the Quality Education Act. He said his class considered her to be more of a scientist...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Pocatello bar, multiple parked cars damaged when SUV driver suffers apparent medical emergency

POCATELLO — A driver was injured when his SUV crashed into multiple parked cars on Friday afternoon, pushing one of those vehicles into a popular local bar, authorities said. The 1:40 p.m. crash occurred on East Oak Street when the SUV's driver suffered an apparent medical emergency and slammed into multiple parked cars, police said. The incident left the Five Corners bar at East Oak and Randolph Avenue with interior...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Marsh Valley High School will Graduate 98 seniors Tuesday

ARIMO — Forty-nine students of the Marsh Valley graduating senior class were presented with over half a million dollars in scholarship money from three regional universities at the annual awards assembly last week. Idaho State University contributed the most scholarship money, which was $324,000. Utah State University at Logan awarded $244,400 and BYU-Idaho of Rexburg added $18,711, bringing the total to $589,111 from these three universities.
ARIMO, ID
Idaho State Journal

10th annual memorial for fallen law enforcement officers held in Idaho

CALDWELL — The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office held its 10th annual memorial for fallen law enforcement officers on Friday, honoring 74 officers who had died in Idaho’s history. Bonneville County Sheriff Samuel Hulse recalled the day of May 18, 2020, when he received the call that his deputy, Wyatt Maser, was in the hospital after being struck with a patrol car. “I hurried and dressed and headed out the door...
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Jockey hospitalized following accident during race at Pocatello Downs

POCATELLO — A jockey has been hospitalized after an accident during a race at Pocatello Downs on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred during a race at 3:30 p.m. when the adult male jockey became separated from his horse, fell to the ground and couldn't regain his feet. The horse didn't appear to be injured. Further details on how the accident happened haven't yet been released. The jockey was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, authorities said. The name of the jockey is not being released at this time, but Kyle Dahlke, president of the Pocatello Downs, says he is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery. Pocatello Downs is the horse racing track located at the fairgrounds in Pocatello.
POCATELLO, ID

