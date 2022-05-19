ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

When will colulmnist’s GOP pandering stop? (letter to the editor)

By John J Aquino
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Every other day I am compelled to refute more of Wrobleski’s condescending pandering to the GOP fascists. Now he’s blaming the Democrats for failing on...

The Staten Island Advance

First abortion, then what? What else are they willing to regulate? (letter to the editor)

Most of us can agree that liberty and autonomy are shared values that we have as Americans. One devastating consequence from the overturning Roe v Wade case is that it sets a precedent for stripping away the liberty and autonomy of individuals. Already we are seeing states in the South propose draconian laws targeting pregnant women, and use mass surveillance and other authoritarian techniques to enforce them. Talk about government overreach.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
riverheadlocal

Democratic field in NY-01 narrows as Kara Hahn suspends campaign and Jackie Gordon says she’s running in NY-02

Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn has suspended her campaign for Congress. Hahn made the announcement on Twitter Sunday afternoon. “This was not an easy decision, but I’m confident it’s the right one. Democratic unity is the most important thing we can bring to the fight to flip NY-01 this year, which is why I will support my colleague Bridget Fleming,” Hahn said in a tweet.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
#Pandering#Letter To The Editor#Gop#Democrats#Dems#Libs#Covid#Nra
NJ.com

Former U.S. senator: Time for changes on the N.J. Fish and Wildlife Council | Opinion

It’s been almost 20 years since I left Bergen County to live in the rural farmlands of Hunterdon County. It’s been a wonderful experience but it’s not for everybody. During my first months here, my neighbor had two dogs killed by poisonous copper head snakes. I learned to never walk along the exposed rocks of dry stream beds on hot sunny days without extreme caution.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
