When will colulmnist’s GOP pandering stop? (letter to the editor)

Most of us can agree that liberty and autonomy are shared values that we have as Americans. One devastating consequence from the overturning Roe v Wade case is that it sets a precedent for stripping away the liberty and autonomy of individuals. Already we are seeing states in the South propose draconian laws targeting pregnant women, and use mass surveillance and other authoritarian techniques to enforce them. Talk about government overreach.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO