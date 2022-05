BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For a month that is expected to be the second wettest of the year in the Brazos Valley, this May has been uncharacteristically hot and dry. Saturday night’s storms left behind measurable rain for just the third time this month. As of Sunday night, May is considered behind on rainfall by just over 2.50″. That could easily be made up in the coming days.

TEXAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO