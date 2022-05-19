Portions of eastbound Highway 58 reopened following truck fire

UPDATE : An accident involving two semi-trucks closed portions of Highway 58 on Thursday.

According to the Kern County Fire Department, firefighters responded to an accident involving two semi-trucks on Highway 58 east of Broome Rd at around 12:30 p.m.

One semi-truck loaded with wine was parked along the shoulder when it was hit by a second truck hauling produce. The collision resulted in a vehicle file and spread to grass on a hillside nearby.

Firefighters provided medical care to one of the drivers who suffered moderate injuries. He was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The grassfire was extinguished and limited to about 3 acres.

One eastbound lane of Highway 58 remains closed as of 3:45 p.m.

UPDATE : Caltrans has opened one eastbound lane of Highway 58 through the incident area. Traffic is moving slowly. Please drive slow and be aware of the emergency personnel still at the scene. Westbound traffic is no longer subject to CHP escort.

A truck fire on Highway 58 just west of Broome Rd led to a closure of both eastbound lanes on Thursday.

According to Caltrans, emergency crews are working to reopen the highway. The California Highway Patrol is escorting westbound traffic through the incident area.

Drivers can take Woodford Tehachapi Rd to detour around the area.

There is no estimate on when the road will be re-opened.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.