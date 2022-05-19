ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

4 subtle signs you're dissociating, according to a psychologist

By Andrea Michelson
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=252i4T_0fk5CRqP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PiFCB_0fk5CRqP00

Cindy Goff/Getty Images

  • Dissociation describes a disconnect between a person and their emotions, surroundings, or memories.
  • Some people use the term to casually describe zoning out in the face of something boring or difficult.
  • Clinical dissociation is associated with prior trauma from which the brain is trying to protect itself.

Dissociation is a mental process where someone feels disconnected from their emotions, memory, and sense of self, according to Mental Health America .

Mild dissociation might occur if you get lost in a book or find yourself zoning out of a conversation. Occasional dissociation as a behavior is not harmful, but in more severe cases, it can be a defense mechanism to protect the brain from trauma, psychologist Rebecca Semel told Insider.

Persistent dissociation is a feature of a few psychological disorders, including dissociative identity disorder (DID) , dissociative amnesia , and depersonalization disorder . Dissociative amnesia may occur suddenly in relation to specific events, while depersonalization (also known as derealization) is an ongoing sense that oneself or one's surroundings are not real, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Between 1–1.5% of the global population has DID, according to recent estimates , which develops when someone experiences trauma which causes their mind to fracture. DID is characterized by the involuntary creation of altered states of consciousness, which may present as distinct personalities, according to Mayo Clinic .

People who are diagnosed with DID and other dissociative disorders may find that it impacts their daily functioning and puts stress on their relationships, as they may seem distant, confused, or forgetful.

Feeling "out of it" for one day doesn't mean you have a dissociative disorder, but if you find yourself losing chunks of time or feeling like you're outside your body several times a week, it could be something to discuss with a professional, Semel said.

You find yourself 'losing time'

Dissociating may be conflated with "zoning out" because in both cases, people can forget a period of time as if they were never there.

Also known as "losing time," this feature of dissociative disorders is often associated with traumatic events. A clinical diagnosis of dissociative amnesia must be specific to a certain time, and it may occur suddenly, according to the Mayo Clinic .

"Someone might have been trying to talk to you, and you suddenly look like you don't know what they're saying, or you might lose those few minutes of time that you have dissociated," Semel said. "It's like you're not present in your body at that time."

You find yourself going 'outside your body' in times of stress

Some people describe looking down at their hands as if they belong to someone else, while others feel like they are floating above their bodies and watching life on the ground, Semel said.

For instance, someone with a history of emotional or verbal abuse may find themselves "out of body" mid-argument, to the point where they feel like they're watching actors in a movie. Even if the argument doesn't specifically relate to prior trauma, it still has the potential to trigger deeply rooted anxiety.

As a clinical psychologist, Semel's job is to ask questions about what feelings preceded the moment of dissociation so she can help patients work through those emotions.

"If you really feel like you're outside of your body multiple times a day or every day in a week, then that's probably a sign something more serious is going on," she said.

You feel emotionally numb

People who dissociate also report feeling disconnected from themselves and their emotions, Semel said. The brain may be defending itself from emotions associated with traumatic events, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, unless it becomes chronic.

"It's almost like a shield going up," Semel said. "It's your brain sort of protecting you from negative feelings, from trauma and traumatic experiences."

The world around you doesn't feel real

Other symptoms of dissociation include feeling like the world around you is not real , or derealization. This may feel like time is either slowing down or moving fast, Semel said, or the people around you may appear distorted or unreal, according to Mayo Clinic.

If you have symptoms of dissociation that are keeping you from your loved ones, work, or school, it could be time to see a mental health professional, Semel said.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

10 Anxious Behaviors That Are Actually Trauma Responses

Viewing anxious behaviors through a trauma-informed lens teaches us that there is usually a reason for them. Developing an understanding of our anxious behaviors can show us that there is nothing "wrong" with us. Learning not to take things personally can help us understand loved ones with the same traits.
MENTAL HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

7 Traits Of A Difficult Person, According To The "Difficult Person Test"

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. There are so many personality tests out there, some more complex and some more straightforward. From the Myers-Briggs test (which can shed light on how one perceives the world and makes decisions) to the Erotic Blueprints (an arousal map that reveals one's primary erotic language) to even broader frameworks like astrology, it can be fun to dabble in these and see if they match up with who you consider yourself to be in the world—or even use them as friendly guides that point to places that could use some work or development. The so-called Difficult Person Test is another personality assessment that might help you do just that.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayo Clinic#Dissociation#Dissociative Disorder#Mental Health America
Inc.com

Want to Spot a Liar? Science Says Ask Them Questions Like This

"When the opportunity to think becomes less, truths often sound more plausible than lies." Tell the truth. How often do you think people lie? You'll find all kinds of answers to that question:. A study from a while back in the Journal of Basic and Applied Social Psychology suggested that...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
PsyPost

People with borderline tendencies have a higher number of estranged relationships

Social estrangements, or the loss of a friendly relationship with someone, can cause psychological harm to all involved parties, even if severing the relationship was in their best interests. New research published in EvoS Journal found that some traits associated with borderline personality disorder are related to an increased number of estranged relationships.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Signs your partner is cheating, according to a private investigator

Finding out a partner has cheated is never easy - but most people would rather know the truth than remain in the dark about their significant other’s infidelities.To catch an unfaithful partner in the act or confirm suspicions, people turn to the experts; private investigators, who make it their life’s work to uncover hidden relationships and illicit affairs.As the ones that hunt down cheaters, private investigators know all of the signs that indicate someone is hiding something - or someone.We spoke to a top private investigator - a former federal agent - about the obvious signs someone is cheating, as...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

The warning signs of bowel cancer you should never ignore following Adele Roberts’ diagnosis at 42 (OLD)

Adele Roberts took to Instagram last night to reveal she’d been diagnosed with bowel cancer. The Radio 1 DJ, 42, is due to undergo surgery today (Monday) to remove a tumour and will later find out whether further treatment is needed.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, according to charity Bowel Cancer UK, with more than 42,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Most occur in older age groups: 94% of people diagnosed are aged 50-plus and 59% are over 70. But it’s important to remember bowel cancer can still happen at any age – including...
CANCER
The US Sun

What is PTSD and what are the signs to look out for?

POST-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can seriously impact someone's life. Those suffering from the condition have nightmares and flashbacks, and struggle to move forward. PTSD is an anxiety disorder caused by intensely stressful, frightening or distressing events. People affected by the condition are often forced to relive a traumatic event from...
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

5 Warning Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in muscle relaxation, blood pressure regulation, and nerve function. Magnesium is also involved in the production of energy from food. That’s why some people call it the “energy mineral.”. Despite its importance, not everyone gets enough. Magnesium deficiency is...
FITNESS
Insider

Insider

412K+
Followers
27K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy