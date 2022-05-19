How Biden bungled the job of leading America's economy and how it compares to Trump

Good evening and welcome to today's USA TODAY Opinion newsletter. We bring you the words of USA TODAY Deputy Opinion Editor Tim Swarens. His latest premium column looks at the job President Joe Biden is doing with the economy and how that compares to former President Donald Trump.

You can read this column, and all of our premium pieces by subscribing with this link . Thankfully we have a sale going right now. With that, we give you a note from Tim and a preview of his column. You can also subscribe to this free newsletter for access to our columnists and for a daily look at all of our content.

...

Inflation is like having termites infest your home. It eats away little by little at the value of every dollar you earn and everything you’ve saved.

All of us feel it when we buy groceries or gas. But it’s our lower-income neighbors, who have less of a cushion to soften the pain of rising prices, who are hurt the most.

Joe Biden and his team have tried to downplay the pain that inflation is causing millions of Americans, first by insisting the spike in prices was temporary and then shifting the blame (“Putin’s price hike”).

Tim Swarens USA TODAY

But Biden’s slide in the polls shows that most Americans don’t buy those excuses.

I wrote this column to hold the Biden administration accountable for decisions they’ve made and to bring a bit of balance into a conversation dominated, in the mainstream news media at least, by progressives.

As a stranger in a strange land – a conservative working in mainstream media – I often find myself in the role of saying, “Wait a minute. A lot of good and smart people see things differently.” There’s value in that, I think.

And I hope you’ll see value in it as well.

Thank you for reading – and for subscribing to USA TODAY. Your support makes good journalism possible at a time when our democracy needs it more than ever.

- Tim Swarens

President Joe Biden speaks about inflation and the economy on May 10, 2022. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden not long ago was eager to take credit for America's soaring stock markets.

"The stock market has gone up exponentially since I've been president," Biden said in September. "You haven't heard me say a word about it."

Well, actually, Mr. President, you said 20 words about it. But let's not quibble over hollow boasts of the fading past. Biden and the rest of us have more important – and more painful – things to worry about now.

So far in 2022, Americans have suffered through the highest inflation rate in 40 years, the highest gas prices on record and the worst start of the year for the S&P 500 since 1939. READ MORE

What else has Tim written about and how can I read it?

It just so happens that Tim has written some of our most popular columns for USA TODAY Opinion and some of the most-read pieces by our subscribers.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How Biden bungled the job of leading America's economy and how it compares to Trump