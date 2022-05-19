Auburn police recover three stolen cars

(Jason Doly/iStock)

Auburn police recovered three separate stolen cars Wednesday while responding to a call of a stolen Mercedes Benz, the police department said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Officers had been called to a report of a stolen white 2022 Mercedes Benz when they received information from dispatch that the driver of the stolen Mercedes had already been contacted by another law enforcement agency earlier in the day, around 8 a.m.

At the time of that contact, the driver fled and law enforcement did not follow them.

When the driver was located in the 800 block of 45th Street Northeast in Auburn, he tried getting away in a Chevrolet Suburban without a license plate.

Officers were then able to take the man into custody.

While at the scene, officers noticed a third unlicensed car parked between the Chevrolet Suburban and the Mercedes.

A records check revealed that car had also been reported stolen.

Because the suspect was physically seen in two stolen cars, he was booked into the King County Jail for two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. He was also wanted for other warrants, including first-degree robbery.

