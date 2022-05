GAYLORD, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- State representatives have issues statements following a tornado causing significant damage and injuries in Gaylord. “The tornado damage in Gaylord is absolutely devastating. Brenda and I are praying for all our Gaylord neighbors," said representative Ken Borton. "We especially pray for anyone who may have lost a friend or a family member — they have our deepest sympathies. We also pray for a speedy recovery for the injured."

GAYLORD, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO